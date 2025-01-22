‘Trump, predictably, is mad’: Trump shamelessly slams the church for calling out his transgressions during the National Prayer Service

Trump is mad. This time, in church.
While speaking at the National Prayer service in Washington D.C., Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde gave a beautiful speech directly to the president’s face, petitioning him to “have mercy” on immigrants and queer children.
“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” said Budde to Trump. “There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.” With the kind and soft-spoken patience of a Sunday school teacher, Budde explained Trump that while America’s migrant community “may not be citizens or have the proper documentation… the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.” She reminded the president to “be merciful to strangers, “for we were all once strangers in this land.”
Though some X users called the speech was “heroic” and “fearless,” the president was unmoved by Butte’s compassion and bravery.
When asked about the ceremony by the press, a visibly aggravated Trump told reporters that he “didn’t think it was a good service” and that the church “could do much better.”
During the speech, Trump’s face remained stoic, even when presented with the idea that his immigration policies could cause children to “fear that their parents will be taken away,”
While Trump was not impressed with the bishop’s words, the internet certainly was. “Wow. A bishop just called out Trump and Vance to their faces” wrote political podcast host Brian Taylor Cohen.
Melania Trump appeared to be equally nonplussed by the bishop’s words. “If looks can kill,” wrote one user regarding the First Lady’s expression.
J.D. Vance appeared to be equally hostile to the bishop’s words, and was seen shaking his head after Trump whispered in his ear at the conclusion of the sermon.
This isn’t the first time that Budde has criticized the Trump administration. During Trump’s first term in office, she wrote an op-ed for the New York Time expressing her anger at Trump over his visit to St. John’s Church in Washington D.C. She admonished the president for using “scared symbols” such as the Bible to “cloak himself in spiritual authority” while enacting polices that are “antithetical” to church teachings.
As this user on X reminds, Butte is right. While Trump claims to support Christian values, he is the exact opposite of everything that Jesus stood for, and some believe, died for. “Their hypocrisy is manifest” this user writes of those who pervert the duties of “true Christians.”
While this user suggests that Trump is the “farthest thing from a Christian,” Christians make up a large part of Trump’s political base. “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president” read t-shirts at Trump rallies, along with “God, Guns & Trump.” According to research conducted by Associated Press, 80% of white evangelical Christians are Trump supporters. Abortion is one of the key reasons for their support of Donald Trump – who has promised to remain “side by side” with some of the nation’s most vehemently anti-abortion Christian groups.
While many Christians are content to turn the other cheek and look away from Trump’s obviously anti-Christian behavior, Budde proves that some are willing to stand up for what is right, even when it is difficult to do so, just like Jesus said that a good Christian should. “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” If there were more Butte’s in the world, maybe heaven would be here on earth.
Published: Jan 22, 2025 03:21 am