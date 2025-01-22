‘Trump, predictably, is mad’: Trump shamelessly slams the church for calling out his transgressions during the National Prayer Service

Trump is mad. This time, in church.

Recommended Videos

While speaking at the National Prayer service in Washington D.C., Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde gave a beautiful speech directly to the president’s face, petitioning him to “have mercy” on immigrants and queer children.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” said Budde to Trump. “There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.” With the kind and soft-spoken patience of a Sunday school teacher, Budde explained Trump that while America’s migrant community “may not be citizens or have the proper documentation… the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.” She reminded the president to “be merciful to strangers, “for we were all once strangers in this land.”

Though some X users called the speech was “heroic” and “fearless,” the president was unmoved by Butte’s compassion and bravery.

Wow. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde fearlessly calls out Trump and Vance to their faces. This is heroic. pic.twitter.com/igyKzC8dRo — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 21, 2025

When asked about the ceremony by the press, a visibly aggravated Trump told reporters that he “didn’t think it was a good service” and that the church “could do much better.”

Trump, predictably, is mad that a bishop spoke up to his face today on behalf of LGBT people and immigrants pic.twitter.com/xYw6ryQioe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025

During the speech, Trump’s face remained stoic, even when presented with the idea that his immigration policies could cause children to “fear that their parents will be taken away,”

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: "The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors…may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away." pic.twitter.com/iXaHJrPsof — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

While Trump was not impressed with the bishop’s words, the internet certainly was. “Wow. A bishop just called out Trump and Vance to their faces” wrote political podcast host Brian Taylor Cohen.

Wow. A bishop just called out Trump and Vance to their faces at church.



“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those whose children fear their parents will be taken away.” pic.twitter.com/FGun0D1uIe — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 21, 2025

Melania Trump appeared to be equally nonplussed by the bishop’s words. “If looks can kill,” wrote one user regarding the First Lady’s expression.

If looks can kill. Looks like Bishop Maryann Edgar Buddle got her attention! Also, Vance was trying to get a reaction from his wife but she’s wasn’t taking any of it. Her parents are immigrants for Pete’s sake! pic.twitter.com/OvsD0juxK8 — Ame Todd (@ame_todd) January 21, 2025

J.D. Vance appeared to be equally hostile to the bishop’s words, and was seen shaking his head after Trump whispered in his ear at the conclusion of the sermon.

This isn’t the first time that Budde has criticized the Trump administration. During Trump’s first term in office, she wrote an op-ed for the New York Time expressing her anger at Trump over his visit to St. John’s Church in Washington D.C. She admonished the president for using “scared symbols” such as the Bible to “cloak himself in spiritual authority” while enacting polices that are “antithetical” to church teachings.

As this user on X reminds, Butte is right. While Trump claims to support Christian values, he is the exact opposite of everything that Jesus stood for, and some believe, died for. “Their hypocrisy is manifest” this user writes of those who pervert the duties of “true Christians.”

Bravo Rev. Budde for giving a sermon on what true Christians should do

I fear it fell on the deaf ears on all the Christofascists & Hypoxtians there

Alas, their hypocrisy is manifest pic.twitter.com/LRt3C96QWe — BoehlertMediaBusters (@MediaBusters6) January 21, 2025

He's the farthest thing from a Christian-never goes to church and yet Christians worship him. Of course he doesn't like church. He's afraid of being struck by lighting. — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) January 21, 2025

While this user suggests that Trump is the “farthest thing from a Christian,” Christians make up a large part of Trump’s political base. “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president” read t-shirts at Trump rallies, along with “God, Guns & Trump.” According to research conducted by Associated Press, 80% of white evangelical Christians are Trump supporters. Abortion is one of the key reasons for their support of Donald Trump – who has promised to remain “side by side” with some of the nation’s most vehemently anti-abortion Christian groups.

While many Christians are content to turn the other cheek and look away from Trump’s obviously anti-Christian behavior, Budde proves that some are willing to stand up for what is right, even when it is difficult to do so, just like Jesus said that a good Christian should. “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” If there were more Butte’s in the world, maybe heaven would be here on earth.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy