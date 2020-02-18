Character Details for She-Hulk Show Indicate That She Will Indeed Be Based on … She-Hulk

Sometimes, we really want news, especially if it is about something we love, and that’s kind of what’s currently happening with She-Hulk. A show coming to Disney+, it is rumored that it will focus on Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gets a blood transfusion from her cousin and turns into the She-Hulk—which makes sense, because her cousin is Bruce Banner, but you get the idea.

According to The Illuminerdi, Jennifer Walters is being cast as a woman in her mid-twenties to early thirties with comedic chops. So honestly, I can’t wait!

“Walters’ origin and background in the series will skew very close to the pages of Marvel. The description even cites Jennifer’s Marvel Comics’ origin, noting that she is indeed a lawyer who will gain her abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, who is specifically mentioned, after being shot. Additionally, the last sentence of the description explicitly states that she is a future member of the Avengers.”

While none of this is new information about the character, what it is doing is showing the importance that Jennifer Walters is going to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. Here’s my take: She’s going to be the replacement Hulk for the movies. As we know, Steve Rogers passed down his shield to Sam Wilson and there are rumors out there that an Iron Heart series could be coming to Disney+.

Basically, what I’m saying is that Marvel is probably just setting up a new team for this next wave. After Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers that we had come to know were basically forced into retirement, with Tony Stark dead, Natasha dead, Steve Rogers effectively out of play, Hulk injured, and Thor off with the Guardians of the Galaxy. So, Jennifer Walters needing to have the ability to command the smaller screen and move into the Marvel movies is, in my opinion, a huge deal. It doesn’t necessarily confirm they’re rebuilding the Avengers with different versions of these archetypes, but it does lean into it.

Jennifer Walters is a fascinating character, and understanding her origins and how her intelligence is different than Bruce’s is important, but casting a comedic actress to play her? I’m excited to see what that means for the tone of the series. I’m here and I’m willing.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com