The Trailer for This Star-Studded Movie Has Us Screaming

Sometimes movies are made for you. Often it’s because of a cast or because of the story the movie itself is telling, or sometimes it is as simple as an original song. She Came to Me hits all three for me. Mainly because if you put Marisa Tomei in anything, I’m there, but then to add in a new song by Bruce Springsteen? And it’s maybe a romantic movie about murder? I’m 100% in.

She Came to Me is a new romantic comedy from Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan), which tells the story of Steven (Peter Dinklage), a composer trying to get out of a creative block. The movie is described as follows: “Composer Steven Lauddem is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife, Patricia, formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration and finds much more than he bargained for.”

So not only is Peter Dinklage the star, but he is also dealing with love addict/stalker/tugboat captain Marisa Tomei and he’s married to Anne Hathaway. It’s a beloved trio of actors mixed with an absolutely off-the-rails concept for a romantic comedy, and based on the trailer, all the moving pieces seem to just click.

The thing is: I was already invested, but then the end of the trailer touts an original song by Bruce Springsteen and I felt the air leave my body and my soul ascend to a high plane of existence. Let me explain: Springsteen is perfection. His music can transport you anywhere (typically New Jersey), and when he writes a song for a movie, it is always a banger.

There’s “The Wrestler” for the movie The Wrestler, there’s “The Streets of Philadelphia” from Philadelphia, and there was even a time when he just went ahead and wrote a song for Harry Potter because he wanted to. It’s the Boss! He can do what he wants.

More than anything, the trailer for She Came to Me promises to bring back some of that rom-com magic movies have been struggling to rekindle in recent years.

Rom-coms are back, baby

It’s been a long while since we’ve seen romantic comedies blossoming in this way, and movies like She Came to Me are helping show that the genre can be different from the typical “girl meets boy and falls in love” story. The concept of Tomei being Dinklage’s muse all because he went on her tugboat and she seduced him and then he wrote an opera about her? Perfection! The stuff movies used to be made of.

Bringing back this kind of oddball romantic film, especially with Tomei (who starred in her fair share back in the ’90s—looking at you, Only You), is exactly what fans of the genre want. Pair that with an original song written specifically for a movie (another thing I love) just makes me incredibly happy. Movies!

(featured image: Vertical)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]