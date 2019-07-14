Things We Saw Today: This Shazam! Deleted Scene Teases the Arrival of a New Foe

SPOILER ALERT: This deleted scene and article feature spoilers for Shazam!

After years of rumors and speculation, will Dwayne Johnson finally be joining the DCEU as famed villain Black Adam? Thanks to a newly released deleted scene from Shazam!, it looks like Johnson may be taking on the role in the sequel. The scene, “Family on Thrones”, takes place at the very end of the film, after Billy Batson extends his Shazam powers to his foster siblings.

As the heroes all take a seat in the Rock of Eternity, they notice that one throne is conspicuously empty. Darla (Meagan Good) says of the empty chair, “Whoever it is, I’m going to love them no matter what. Because they’re an automatic part of the family.” Now, we’re thinking that this empty chair may be for Black Adam himself.

This would be an exciting development, as fans have been longing to see Johnson in the role since he was attached in the early 2000s. The Black Adam film has bounced around between different studios and directors, but never found a landing. With the success of Shazam! however, the long gestating character may finally hit the big screen.

If the sequel does include Black Adam, he won’t be alone. The mid-credits scene of Shazam! see Dr. Sivana in prison, where he is approached by Mister Mind. The alien worm super villain is clearly looking for a team-up, which may bring Black Adam into the fold. Either way, here’s hoping that Johnson finally gets a crack at the character. Given how enjoyable Shazam! was, it looks like his appearance may be worth the wait.

(via /Film, image: DC/Warner Bros.)

Disney+ is sparing no expense on their Star Wars series The Mandalorian, spending $15 million on each episode. (via Daily Dot)

Christoph Waltz may be reprising his role as Blofeld in the upcoming Bond 25. (via Kotaku)

Check out the trailer for Extra Ordinary, a supernatural romantic comedy starring Will Forte. (via /Film)

Famed horror director John Carpenter is authoring a one-shot about the Joker for DC comics. (via Blastr)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau doesn’t want to hear your complaints about the final season of Game of Thrones. (via WinterIsComing.net)

Sophie Turner is here to shut down the bottle cap challenge. (via Twitter) Sophie Turner's #BottleCapChallenge wins. And that's the tea. pic.twitter.com/ubVIThJ1tz — E! News (@enews) July 12, 2019

What are you watching this Sunday, Mary Suevians?

