‘Shake his pimp cane at President Trump’: Lauren Boebert racistly attacks a Black Congressman for speaking out against Trump

During President Donald Trump’s joint speech to congress recently, Texas Representative Al Green, a Democrat, yelled at Trump and pointed his cane at him. After given a chance to sit, the 77-year-old politician continued heckling. He was escorted out of the speech, and now Representative Lauren Boebert is in hot water over some perceived racist remarks around the incident.

Boebert, a staunch conservative from Colorado’s 4th District, appeared on the right wing news organization Real America’s Voice. She was critical of Green for disrupting the proceedings while conveniently downplaying that she did the exact same thing at Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address. Hypocrisy is par for the course for Boebert, but this is a new level. During Biden’s speech in 2022, she kept screaming “Build the Wall” at him. Here’s what that looked like:

That was obviously, totally acceptable and non-disruptive, according to Boebert’s very selective memory. It wasn’t a big deal when she did it because “all other Republicans were chanting the same phrase and they just got that one image and acted like we completely disrupted the State of the Union,” she said. Here’s Green:

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

However, when Green did it, he was shaking his “pimp cane” at the President and being “absolutely abhorrent.” Double standard much? Understandably, this level of hypocrisy did not go unnoticed, especially because Boebert has zero credibility in this area. Forget the fact that saying Green has a “pimp cane” is uncomfortably racist, especially coming from Boebert. Let’s just take a look at some of the judgemental Boebert’s greatest hits.

By the way, someone on BlueSky pointed out the obvious: it’s not a “pimp cane” it’s just “a cane” that Green uses to “help him walk,” and it helps him the way Medicaid helps underprivileged individuals.

We digress. Back in 2023, Boebert was in a Denver theater and caught on camera vaping, using her cellphone and participating in mutual explicit groping during a live performance of Beetlejuice. Get this: she was escorted out and came up with a story that she was “laughing and singing too loud.” She didn’t admit what happened until the footage went viral. But the cane!

Some other highlights – she was investigated over claims she punched her ex-husband; she tweeted about Representative Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts during the capitol riots; she called Minnesota Democratic representative Ilhan Omar a terrorist, and her son was arrested and charged with felony theft, which he pleaded guilty to.

But the pimp cane! Green was censured for his act of defiance against President Trump. During a censure, the Speaker of the House, in this case Mike Johnson, reads a resolution rebuking the offending congressperson.

While a few Democrats joined the Republicans in the censure vote, others stood by Green and and sang “We Shall Overcome,” a gospel song closely tied to the civil rights movement. In response to Boebert, House Democrat Chrissy Houlahan introduced a motion to censure Boebert.

Houlahan said she spoke with Johnson about enforcing the rules of Congress, and he said “he’d have to censure half the members” if he did. “I decided to help, and tonight introduced a resolution to censure Representative Boebert for her racist and derogatory statements about Representative Al Green (D-TX),” Houlahan said. Unfortunately, like most things the Democrats do these days, it is mostly for show.

