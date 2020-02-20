And Cue the Sexist Reactions to Elizabeth Warren’s Debate Performance

As a Scorpio, I have to say, I love that Elizabeth Warren went into last night’s debate and wanted to tell the world that Mike Bloomberg is a piece of shit. She did not care who she was going to drag. She was going to point out the problems with her opponents’ policies and make sure that the American people knew what they were signing up for.

The problem? We got thrown right back into 2016 and the topic of “nasty women.” Now, let me explain: A nasty woman is, apparently, a woman who dares speak up about something or who makes a point. Don’t think you’re a “nasty woman”? You probably are, to someone. It’s a terrible, sexist, patriarchal idea that many of us, myself included, have reclaimed as our motto since Donald Trump used the term to describe Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

I even embroidered it on a denim jacket that I wear proudly. Many have shirts and hats. Nasty Woman has become a staple for those of us who refuse to take sexism against female candidates (and women in general) quietly. So now, Elizabeth Warren is part of the club!

Mean and angry Warren is not a good look — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 20, 2020

It got to the point where actor Ken Olin tweeted out that he thought that Warren was “mean” and “nasty” and finally deleted his tweet when people pointed out that that was the same language used against Hillary Clinton. The problem comes from this media circuit that tells women they can’t be too complacent but they can’t be too mean, either. There’s a line we’re supposed to walk that keeps us balanced on what is “acceptable”—a phenomenon women are well acquainted with.

For a presidential candidate, men can yell, they can fight, they can decide not to shake hands with an opponent …

I just watched Bernie Sanders REFUSE TO SHAKE HANDS with Joe Biden. So sorry to his supporters who will now, sadly, abandon him due to the extreme incivility they raked Warren for. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 20, 2020

But if Elizabeth Warren so much as dared to do this?

Right after the debate ended, Bernie Sanders extended his hand for a handshake and Elizabeth Warren straight up rejected him. BIG YIKES pic.twitter.com/hQY3avFuSS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 15, 2020

It’s a terrifying narrative. Women can’t defend themselves without being nasty, but if they don’t defend themselves, then they’re weak. Men? If they defend themselves, then it shows their pride in their beliefs, and they get praised for it. It’s absolutely exhausting. How are we, as women, supposed to function when we can’t even fight back without being called names?

At least, for every “nasty woman” remark or drag to Warren for not shaking hands with Bernie some months ago, there are tweets sharing love for the candidate.

Thinking that Warren is “too much,” “nasty,” and “mean” because she is assertive, aggressive, dominant, and defending women is how we

ended up with Trump. — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) February 20, 2020

Of all the candidates on stage tonight, there’s only one I think is clearly ready to take on Trump in a debate context. @ewarren is a model of toughness tonight. No one else even comes close. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uYWibBpG3I — Alexis Goldstein 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) February 20, 2020

Because guess what? If Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden went onto that stage last night and dragged Mike Bloomberg and everyone else through the mud, they would have been praised as strong men. Warren deserves all the praise she’s getting for her performance, and the detractors should examine what it really is that’s fueling their objections.

Anyway …

Listen, some pundits may say that it was unsporting for Elizabeth Warren to kick off this debate by ripping Mike Bloomberg’s arms off and using them to punch him in the dick, but i respectfully disagree — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) February 20, 2020

I can’t wait to vote for Elizabeth Warren in this primary, and then I can’t wait for her to take on Donald Trump as the Democratic candidate.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com