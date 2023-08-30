‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Is … Coming?

Sex Education is arriving (I’m so sorry) on Netflix at the end of next month—September 21, to be exact. We have a date and even a trailer, and now with have some quite indecent posters.

New character posters for the final season of ‘Sex Education,’ premiering September 21 on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/m9rdqjul9M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2023

The eight posters were released onto Netflix’s and the show’s own X (formerly Twitter) accounts with the caption “*come* and face the music.” They featured members of the cast pulling some pleasurable faces, including Gillian Anderson (Jean Milburn, Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Efflong), Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Aimee Lous Wood (Aimee Gibbs), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne Odusanya), and Mimi Keene (Ruby Matthews).

Season 4 is set to be the last of the hit series, which premiered in 2019.

Announcing the end of the show, its creator and lead writer, Laurie Nunn, wrote on Instagram, “We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

“We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

