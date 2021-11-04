On Good Morning America, it was shared that the HBO spin-off series to Sex and the City may be leaving the door open for Kim Cattrall to return as iconic character Samantha Jones in how they explain her absence on the show.

According to GMA‘s Lara Spencer, who is recounting an “exclusive” insider report from The Daily Mail (so do take this one with a grain of salt), Samantha’s absence will be explored. The claim is that in the reboot, which is called And Just Like That…, the character of Samantha has a falling out with the girls, which mirrors the actual falling out in real life between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker. Apparently, the loss of that friendship will be part of Carrie’s storyline, and she will express missing her friend and hopes to repair the relationship.

Lara Spencer notes that most people believe the show will continue for a second season and that Kim has been missed by cast and crew alike who worked with her from the previous series.

Friendship breakups are hard, as Insecure has shown us, and considering Cattrall didn’t want to come back, I think this is the most respectful thing they could have done. If they had killed Samantha off, it would have removed any sense of goodwill toward the reboot from many fans and I know I wouldn’t have given it a chance.

Despite the fact that I have a lot of fears about And Just Like That…, as it gets closer and closer to reality (the show is currently scheduled to debut in “December 2021”), the part of me that is curious just can’t help but be enthralled by the idea. Especially because there are just not that many shows about sex that deal with women in this age group. Grace and Frankie is one of the few and I think there is room for this spin-off to do something similar.

It would be impossible to capture the lightning in a bottle that was the original Sex and the City, it was the perfect product of its time in all the problematic ways it included. It changed television, but now stories after its fashion have become the standard. Now it is up to the old guard to prove it has something fresh to say and with the actresses being older, and more progressive in real life, maybe that will lead to some actually compelling conversations onscreen.

Especially if it would somehow include allowing Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes-Brady to explore her sexuality in her 50s.

We hope anyway.

