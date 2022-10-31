‘Severance’ Gains Powerhouse Cast Additions for Season 2

It’s time to clock back in to Severance! Lumon Industries broke us all with the introduction of the severance procedure when the first season of the Apple TV+ series debuted back in February, and we were wrapped up in the theories of what was happening between the innies and the outies of the employees at Lumon. It was an exciting time for me as the number one Adam Scott fan, and now we’re gearing up for season 2!

Filming is getting underway today, and while the cast and crew are sharing the news that season 2 is underway, we also got some other news about the upcoming series—that being the amazing talent heading to the series’ next season!

Every time you find yourself here, it’s because you chose to come back.#Severance Season 2 filming has started. pic.twitter.com/4AgEFHEgV9 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) October 31, 2022

Season 2 is bringing in the talents of Bob Balaban, Robby Benson (yes, the Beast himself from Beauty and the Beast), Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Emmy winner Merritt Wever. They will join the returning cast from season 1, which includes Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and Dichen Lachman.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance,” director and executive producer Ben Stiller said in a statement. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

The additions are fun because … well, Scott did play a character on television who famously loved a lot of shows that this new cast were a part of.

The joy of Severance

One of my favorite things about the series is that it is highlighting the talent of Adam Scott in a way that has been shining on television for years. But on top of finally making people realize that Scott is brilliant, the series also fills the whole of shows like Fringe and other thriller shows like it that give the audience something to look forward to each week.

The mysteries of Lumon and trying to help both the innies and the outies understand what is going on has become something special for fans to tune in to each week, and with actors like Christie and Noble joining the cast, we’re in for a lot more exciting things coming to the world of Lumon.

And with the way that season one left off, I’m honestly afraid of what is to come next!

