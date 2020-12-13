How have you spent the last 10 months in quarantine? Did you get really into puzzles? Did you take up a wine and needle felting habit? Did you fall down a baking wormhole and now have several sourdough starters clinging to life on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator? Well, if you’re Seth Rogen, you’ve used all this free time to explore your passion for pottery.

The comedy star has been sharing his creations on social media, and they are, in a word, delightful:

In an interview with The Cut, Rogen discussed his newfound passion, saying “There’s inherently something meditative about it. I do like tactile things; I like to produce tangible work. With movies, we spend years on them and then they’re very intangible. They don’t have weight, they don’t occupy a physical space. You used to at least get a DVD or a Blu-Ray, and you don’t even really get that anymore.” Rogen added, “I do really like being able to create an artistic expression that is a thing that I can pick up, hold, show to people. It is just so different from what I normally do which has no mass to it.”

Rogen joins the countless other folks who have turned to crafting and art in this unprecedented time. While we can’t (or shouldn’t) go out and mingle with others, we can find a lot of satisfaction and enjoyment in the act of creating something. And now, that love has extended to watching a beloved comedian create things. People are feeling ALL kinds of ways about Rogen’s pottery journey, and we can’t help but join the bandwagon.

A big part of the fun is Rogen’s clear enthusiasm for the medium. He said, “I think I’m still in a phase where I’m so enamored with the novelty that I’m creating something physical that I can use and interact with. I put flowers in my vases! I rest my joints in my ashtrays! I don’t think I’ve gotten over that. I’ve never had a particular affinity towards any things, and now I’m creating vases that I really actually love.”

