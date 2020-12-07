In a shock to no one, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar still got it.

The actresses received the (ahem) GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock Award at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time” special due to their iconic kiss from the 1999 film Cruel Intentions.

The movie—written and directed by Roger Kumble and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair—is an adaptation of the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos about rich, awful people doing rich, awful people things. Gellar plays the Queen B character, Kathryn Merteuil, who is working with her step-brother to “corrupt” Cecile (Blair).

During the film, Kathryn teaches Cecile how to kiss because the latter is not experienced sexually, and … well, the rest is history.

Now there is a lot problematic with this film, and this moment, but I still think it is iconic, and yes, this was part of an awakening for me. I mean, it’s Buffy kissing another woman.

Producers: This is for the male gaze.

Young WLW: Appropriating the male gaze for gay feels.

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value,” Blair said. “It was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

“It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture,” Gellar added.

I wouldn’t go … that far, but I do think that it is great that the actresses who did the kiss have a positive relationship to it and appreciate the queer women and femmes who got something out of it.

During the kiss recreation, they smacked their lips into a huge plexiglass divider.

“Looking back 20 years ago… A kiss. Between two young actresses. On screen. In a mainstream teen movie. In 2000. It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile. And she wanted more. And I must say it was a really good kiss. What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn’t shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking. I am honored to be the GOAT kiss with my dear friend @sarahmgellar… who has been by my side through the excitement, the slow times, the changes, the kids, in sickness and in health. Thank you @rogerkumble for giving me this…my first big movie. And for giving me this space to say I have always been honored to be an actress. To be allowed. To say thank you. It has been a dream come true. May we all kiss one day again soon. This one will always be a point of pride”

I’m glad we now have kisses that have gone beyond this kiss, but it is still one of the amazing highlights of the movie because—let’s face it—no one is watching that movie for Reese and Ryan.

Also, I also love how Selma Blair has remained visible with multiple sclerosis, and is normalizing using a cane even in a glamorous dress. Regardless of anything else, I love that bit of representation being something people can look to in their GOAT Kiss winner.

(via CNN, image: Columbia )

