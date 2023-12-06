Your New Hot Jake Johnson Content Is Here

Do you ever find yourself wishing you could see Jake Johnson in his own version of The Most Dangerous Game? Congrats, he is giving you exactly that with a movie he also wrote and directed! Truly as someone who thinks about this short story more often than I should, this new movie from Jake Johnson delights me.

Johnson, whom many know as the ever-charming and lovable Nick Miller in New Girl, stars in the film as Tommy, a man who is given the opportunity to win more money than he has ever known if he can survive a game of chance by … being hunted.

Self Reliance is Johnson’s feature film directorial debut and it’s giving me everything I ever wanted: A romantic comedy that also involves a murder plot and a short story they made me read in high school that has plagued me ever since. Really a win-win for me personally.

What is Self Reliance about?

Self Reliance is described as follows: “Tommy receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill him. He realizes the hunters can only attack him when he’s alone, but none of his friends and family believe the game is real.”

You can watch the trailer here:

It helps that Andy Samberg is involved in this murder ring

Other than Jake Johnson, the movie includes Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Andy Samberg, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović, with Christopher Lloyd, and Wayne Brady. It should be noted that Andy Samberg is playing himself, which is just perfect.

January 12th has never looked so sweet

The film has already gotten great reviews out of Sundance. The rest of us will be able to watch the movie on Hulu starting on January 12th.

(featured image: Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]