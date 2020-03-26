comScore

Sebastian Stan Yelling About People Still Going Outside Is a Mood

By Rachel LeishmanMar 26th, 2020, 12:27 pm

So many of us feel trapped right now amid coronavirus precautions, and that includes our very own Bucky Barnes, Sebastian Stan, coming to us from quarantine in his apartment—yelling about having to cook chicken despite hating cooking, just like the rest of us.

In the Muscle and Fitness podcast with Don Saladino and Zack Zeigler, Stan joined in to talk about his workout regimen now that he’s isolated in his home, but … really, it just seemed like he was glad to talk to people other than his imaginary friend.

Sebastian Stan has imaginary friends, tries to season chicken with mustard, and yells, “WHAT’S A SIX PACK MEAN ANYWAY NOBODY’S GONNA FUCKING SEE IT” without any preamble. Seems about right.

Honestly, the whole thing is just a mood. So many of us are currently going a little wild being stuck in our homes and the fact that people are continually disregarding the rules and going out to the beaches or parks because their bored is beyond frustrating. So maybe that’s why Twitter loved the fact that Stan went on a rant about those who clearly are not taking this seriously.

Hopefully, Sebastian Stan’s new friend (child?) Joseph puts down whatever it is that he was holding! (And hopefully we all get out soon, because if not, Sebastian Stan is probably going to write movies about his new imaginary family.)

(image: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!