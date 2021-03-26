Sebastian Stan Clearly Doesn’t Think He’s Luke Skywalker

Sebastian Stan has clearly heard everyone’s cries about him playing Luke Skywalker in something. Yes, he looks like Mark Hamill and yes, when Luke Skywalker showed up at the end of season 2 of The Mandalorian, I did think to myself “Oh if they do anything with him in season 3, they’re probably going to cast Sebastian Stan.” But still, nothing has come to fruition.

Josh Horowitz even had Sebastian Stan audition for the role back when Stan was promoting his film I, Tonya.

He even brought up that audition he did with Horowitz when he and Anthony Mackie recently appeared on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz. “This is going to be terrible,” Stan says when they get to the “Audition Mixtape” section of the interview and then he accuses Horowitz of “burying” him alive the last time saying “that really helped” and yelling that he “didn’t get the role” which, in Horowitz’ defense, they haven’t recast Luke Skywalker. They just CGI’d Mark Hamill.

So is this just a Horowitz and Stan inside joke? No. Not at all. He’s brought up the resemblance on interviews in the past and he’s also even left Mark Hamill a message as his son on Good Morning America. And now, returning to the popular morning talk show, Sebastian Stan once again brought up the Luke Skywalker rumors.

“Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it, until then I won’t believe it,” Stan said on Good Morning America and honestly, that’d be the kind of casting announcement I’m here for. Just Mark Hamill walking out with a sign that says “Hello Luke, It’s Luke” or something.

Here’s the thing: I don’t think they would have cast someone like Sebastian Stan for the cameo Luke had in The Mandalorian anyway. Not as an insult to Sebastian Stan but just because doing something like that would have definitely gotten leaked. Also, at that point, Luke Skywalker is in his 20s. Sebastian Stan is 38 years old. I mean I wouldn’t be opposed to Sebastian Stan’s Luke and Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in the same scene but I also recognize why that won’t work out.

In the future, I could definitely see Sebastian Stan playing Luke Skywalker when he’s training Ben at the Jedi Temple or when he’s a recluse afterward. But sadly, for the story they’re giving us for Luke right now, Sebastian Stan isn’t the right age. Who knows what the future holds but if they do ever let him take on my favorite dramatic Jedi, let us hope that Mark Hamill is the one to deliver Sebastian Stan the news. At this point, it’s what Sebastian Stan deserves.

