Sebastian Stan’s Birthday Message for Anthony Mackie Proves That Love Is Real

Anthony Mackie turned 42 years old today, and Sebastian Stan shared a wonderful birthday message for his Falcon and the Winter Soldier costar that made Mackie look like a five year-old excited about this birthday party. And honestly? Great, can you guys stick to content like this? Makes 2020 a little more manageable.

Writing a novel for his friend on his birthday, my favorite part is when Sebastian Stan compares Anthony Mackie’s laugh to a “feather weight chuckle.”

“Happy birthday to the light of my life. There’s not a day that goes by that I am not grateful for your warm smile the way it calms my heart. Your feather weight chuckle. The sparkle beneath your thoughtful brow. Your comforting embrace pulling me in, stealing me, completing me…you deserve everything. I love you to the moon and back. ❤️️

💫 #LoveIsRare”

Today’s birthday message follows a post made by Sebastian Stan on Instagram when both himself and Mackie are wearing masks that say “I Am A Man” with a link that encourages men to register to vote.

IAmAMan2020 is a movement started by Anthony Mackie, Omar Dorsey, Kellon Akeem, Kermit Quinn, and Todd Tucker, who are encouraging other men to help their communities and vote. You can read their mission statement below:

“Five brothers have accepted The Challenge to encourage MEN of our communities to join them in a progressive social effort to REGISTER to vote. This is a non-profit, non-partisan initiative with a goal to reach underserved communities who have never participated in our political process. By aggressively utilizing their respective platforms to share information, conduct interviews and Q&A’s through the power of social media, they hope to increase the number of voters for our country’s critical general election on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020!”

Honestly, I’m glad. Mackie doing his part to keep people informed and engaged in this upcoming election delights me as a fan. Right now, we can use every celebrity we have to encourage others to do their part. With the upcoming 2020 election, we don’t have time for people who are “on the fence” about whether or not they should vote.

So, a very happy birthday to Anthony Mackie. Sebastian Stan clearly loves you a lot, and I love that you’re using your platform to keep people informed and active in this political climate!

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

