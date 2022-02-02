Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie clearly love each other. We’ve seen it in their interviews together, their social media posts, and more. The two who play Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson respectively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had a great working rapport with each other, from Captain America: The Winter Soldier on to their own show Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+.

And now, Stan has nothing but praise to say for Mackie after learning about Mackie’s directorial debut. In an interview with Esquire for his new show Pam & Tommy, Stan shared his excitement for Mackie as well as his praise.

“This is great, this is amazing,” Stan said. “He’s gonna kill this. I mean, he’s… Listen, he’s… Talk about energy, you know? He’s one of the most charismatic people I’ve ever met in my entire life, and he will, no matter what, always lift you up. I just think him in a leadership role of any kind is good.”

Stan went on to talk about the famous interview clip of Stan and Mackie that has made its way to TikTok fame: “We were on some red carpet or something and he goes, I don’t know what he said, he said something like, ‘Man, Sebastian Stan, you’re looking good, pow pow pow.’ I’m telling you, I get more people saying that to me now than anything else ever. They’re like, ‘pow pow pow,’ I’m like, ‘thanks.’ I guess Anthony coined that, you know, but that was pretty good.”

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other stories we saw out there toady:

Channing Tatum really wanted to be Gambit. (via The Direct)

The late Nobel Laureate and novelist Toni Morrison’s only short story, “Recitatif,” which was published in a 1983 anthology, is now available as a hardcover book for the first time ever.https://t.co/qU3LQ2MbeK — NPR (@NPR) February 1, 2022

This Golden Retriever watching Ozark is all of us watching Ozark (via Newsweek)

This is Stephen Balch.



He’s a conspiracy theorist who called Biden’s election a “literal coup” and pushes White Replacement Theory.



The Texas State Board of Education just picked him to revise our social studies standards. The Big Lie is coming to a textbook near you.@TXSBOE pic.twitter.com/Appr29XDIl — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) January 27, 2022

Roland Emmerich had some choice words about Star Wars, Marvel, and DC (via CBR)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]