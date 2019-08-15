One of the Best Movies of Last Year, Searching, Is Getting a Sequel With a New Cast

Last year one of my favorite movies was Searching, the John Cho-led movie about a father whose daughter goes missing and his desperate attempts to find her. In addition to the acting and the actually thrilling plot twists, the use of technology in the movie was genuinely creative. If you haven’t seen it yet, you owe yourself the chance to check it out unspoiled. This was director Aneesh Chaganty’s directorial debut, and he’s now said that there would indeed be a sequel to Searching—but in a different way than expected.

After Deadline shared that the movie would be getting a follow up with the original creative team, Chagnaty clarified in a tweet that “the story will not follow the same characters or plotline as the first. Most importantly, we see this as an opportunity to tell another original, tech-driven thriller. If we can do that AND help bring new faces/voices to the industry, bonus points :).”

It’s true. But note: the story will not follow the same characters or plot line as the first. Most importantly, we see this as an opportunity to tell another original, tech-driven thriller. If we can do that AND help bring new faces/voices to the industry, bonus points :) https://t.co/eg9AnfpD9V — Aneesh Chaganty (@aneeshchaganty) August 14, 2019

Hi! To clarify, the story does not follow the same characters/plot line as the first. We see this 2nd installment as a great opportunity to tell another original tech-driven thriller. With respect to Besson and Taken, that’s not the direction we’re going in. — Aneesh Chaganty (@aneeshchaganty) August 14, 2019

This is exciting news because not that many Sundance films get sequels, but Searching ended up grossing $75 million worldwide. Which only serves to show that Asian-led and directed movies coming out of Hollywood can absolutely do well if companies give the movie support both financially and in trusting the storytellers. It sadly isn’t shocking to think that Searching is the first mainstream Hollywood thriller headlined by an Asian-American actor, but Searching demonstrated at full throttle why there shouldn’t be a long gap between this and another non-Searching related movie.

I’m especially excited that this next movie will be a non-connected sequel because that gives new opportunities for talent, as Chaganty said above. The story of David and Margot Kim is done, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other stories to be told. Especially in our Dark Web age, there is plenty of room for some compelling tech-thrillers. Especially from writers who know how technology works.

Chaganty also has a film called Run coming out next year, a suspense thriller film with Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he does next.

What are some of your favorite thrillers, Mary Suevians?

(via Deadline, image: Sony/Stage 6)

