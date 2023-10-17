Scream 7 is—as the title suggests—the seventh film in the Scream franchise and the third in Paramount’s “requel” trilogy. The previous two Scream movies have had an incredibly quick turnaround with little more than a year between the two: Scream (a.k.a. Scream 5) released in January 2022 and Scream 6 released in March 2023. However, with the WGA strike only recently resolved and the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, when can we expect the next film in the franchise?

When will Scream 7 hit theaters?

Late 2024 is a likely release date for Scream 7 at this point as the film was not in production when the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes began, though if the AMPTP continues to stonewall, then the film will likely be pushed back to 2025.

Christopher Landon has reportedly taken over directing duties from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the duo also known as Radio Silence). Landon is best known for writing and directing horror comedies like the Happy Death Day movies and 2020’s Freaky.

Who’s in Scream 7?

(Paramount Pictures)

Another major concern is which actors in the iconic cast will be returning for the seventh film. Courteney Cox is likely confirmed, as she plays fan-favorite character Gale Weathers and executive produces the Paramount Scream films. Melissa Barrera is likely to return as new Scream protagonist Sam Carpenter, daughter of Billy Loomis. Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are also likely to return after barely surviving the previous two films.

The biggest questions are Neve Campbell and Jenna Ortega. Neve Campbell didn’t appear in Scream 6 due to the studio not wanting to pay her fairly for her contributions to the movie. With the SAG-AFTRA strike showing the many flaws in how studios treat actors, it’s entirely possible that Paramount will continue to refuse Campbell’s demands and make Scream (2022) her final film in the franchise.

Jenna Ortega has a different problem; because Scream 7 wasn’t in production when the strike started, Ortega’s schedule has reportedly been filled by other upcoming films and TV shows, including Beetlejuice 2 and Wednesday season 2. If Ortega were to appear in the film, it may have to be pushed back to accommodate her schedule.

Ironically, these same scheduling conflicts were major roadblocks to Scream 3’s production and led to series writer Kevin Williamson dropping out of writing the film and Neve Campbell not being able to appear with the rest of the cast for most of the film.

What is Scream 7 about?

(Dimension Films)

There are certain rules to creating the plot of a Scream movie, and the new series being a requel (that’s reboot and sequel) makes it especially likely that we will see certain plot points return. Given that Scream (2022) was a riff on Scream (1996), and Scream 6 was a riff on Scream 2 (1997), it’s likely that Scream 7 will continue this trend and have the plot reference Scream 3.

Scream 3 sees Sidney Prescott having isolated herself from friends and family as a way of dealing with her trauma, only for the killer to draw her back out and reveal themselves to be a long-lost relative—in this case, her half-brother Roman Bridger.

The Scream requels have already explored the negative and positive aspects of family; Sam being the daughter of Billy Loomis has ruined her life in so many ways, but her relationship with her half-sister Tara is still strong.

If they want to have the killer be a secret family member, there are many routes the series could go. They could give Billy Loomis another secret child. They could give Stu Macher or another previous Ghostface killer a secret child. Or they could use the chance to introduce either Sam and Tara’s mother or (step)father as the killer. Sam mentioned in Scream 6 that neither sister was on speaking terms with their mother and that they hadn’t seen their father since he left in 2011.

Scream 3 also followed the cast of Stab 3 (the movie within a movie that is based on the “real” Ghostface killings) as they are systematically picked off one by one, with the killer supposedly targeting them in the order in which they die in the Stab script. Given how much Scream (2022) and Scream 6 have referenced the Stab movies, it would be fitting to bring it full circle and have the requel bring new life to the Stab franchise, just as the killers of 2022’s Scream wanted.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

