‘Scream 7’ New Director’s Filmography Fits Right In

The Scream franchise is still aliiiiiiive (sorry, I had to reference Demi Lovato’s banger of a single for Scream VI) and is coming back for Scream 7. We’re currently in a new era for the Scream franchise because the focus isn’t on Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) anymore. Instead, we’re focused on Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her loved ones trying to survive Ghostface killers, and with all the changes, what’s one more behind the scenes?

Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) reintroduced us to the world of Scream after a long stretch of no Scream films. Thankfully, their love for the franchise and what Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson brought to life shone through. And in the end, they gave us both Scream 5 (2022’s Scream) and Scream VI (which is the best of the two requels). However, all good things eventually come to an end, and that means Radio Silence won’t return to direct Scream 7. Instead, Christopher Landon is taking over as director for the upcoming sequel.

Landon is best known for the following horror films: Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, and Freaky. Scream has always been a campy franchise with serious tones (with Scream 3 being the most outright comedic), and due to Landon’s work being mostly horror comedies, it’s not a bad fit. People may be skeptical, but try to remain calm, as Scream has never stuck with one singular tone throughout the franchise. As long as the scares are still effective and the Ghostface reveal(s) aren’t total trash, we’re likely as good as gold.

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Scream 7 is unlikely to come soon. As a result, this is the most we’ll be getting as far as announcements go for now. We will see who is chosen to write Scream 7 and if they make for a good team alongside Landon. Until then, let’s jump for joy that Scream is coming back!

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

