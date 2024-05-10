Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are Alex and Henry in the adaptation of Red, White and Royal Blue.
Prime Video’s Hit Enemies-to-Lovers Romance Is Coming Back for Round 2!

Coco Poley
Published: May 10, 2024 02:35 pm

Get ready, fans of our favorite First Son and Royal Prince, because a sequel is in the works! The pair will return to Amazon Prime Video for Red, White & Royal Blue 2 after their original endearing enemies-to-lovers story.

When Red, White & Royal Blue was first adapted to the screen from Casey McQuiston’s novel of the same name, it soared to the #1 film on the Prime charts during it premiere weekend in August 2023. This heartwarming movie about two young men in the confusing throes of their own lives, unexpectedly charmed by one another, took America by storm. So when will we get our two special boys back?

Ahead of Amazon’s network upfront presentation for advertisers on May 14, Red, White & Royal Blue 2 was shown at a screening on May 9 in the Culver Theater. No details about the storyline have been released, but we do know a few things. Amazon has confirmed that we’ll get to see Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar return in their roles as Henry and Alex. They’ve also announced that original book author Casey McQuiston will be an executive producer on this second installment, and writer Matthew Lopez will join her.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, the original Red, White & Royal Blue generated a “huge surge” of new Amazon Prime Video subscribers, so it’s no surprise that Amazon wants to continue to tap into that part of the market. There was no announcement for a premiere date or even a teaser trailer date for Red, White & Royal Blue 2 yet, but we know the film is on the roster for advertisers to peep. And we definitely wouldn’t be even a little mad at Amazon if they decided to keep making a lot of great queer romance books into movies for us.

