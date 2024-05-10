‘Red, White, and Royal Blue 2’ Is Happening, but When?

A sequel to Red, White, and Royal Blue is officially on the way, and fans are already anxious to know when the movie will arrive on Prime Video for streaming.

Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, Red, White, and Royal Blue follows the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). Alex is the son of the President of the United States, while Prince Henry is a British prince. The pair have a long-standing feud with one another, which boils over during a public event. Hence, they are forced to do damage control together. As time goes on, though, the pair come to recognize the attraction between them. Unfortunately, they struggle to gain the support of the British royal family, who are concerned about upholding their traditions.

Red, White, and Royal Blue earned largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and rose to become one of Amazon’s most popular original comedies. The movie received high praise for its charming, queer love story and light-hearted humor. Viewers were instantly interested in seeing more of Alex and Prince Henry. Hopes of a sequel began to rise when author McQuiston teased future stories with the pair.

Does Red, White, and Royal Blue 2 have a release date?

Red, White, and Royal Blue 2 does not have an official release date yet. However, fans can rest assured that the sequel is happening. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and filmmakers behind the movie confirmed the sequel during a Q&A at a screening event. Hence, Red, White, and Royal Blue 2 is officially in development, with both Galitzine and Perez reprising their roles.

Additionally, screenwriter Matthew López will return to co-write the script with McQuiston, and Greg Berlanti is set to produce. No further details have been released, such as its release window. However, if production begins soon, the movie may not take too long to arrive onscreen. Filming for Red, White, and Royal Blue was quite speedy, as principal photography began in June 2022 and wrapped by August 2022. The film then spent a year in post-production, though, before arriving on the screen. Still, if the sequel follows a similar pattern, it might be able to make a late 2025 release so long as production begins soon.

Meanwhile, fans have good reason to be excited for Red, White, and Royal Blue 2, as it might just include a wedding. At this year’s Met Gala, Galitzine referred to Uma Thurman as his “mother-in-law” because she portrays Alex’s mother in Red, White, and Royal Blue. Given that no wedding occurred in the first film, many are curious whether Galitzine was hinting at a season 2 plotline. Also, McQuiston refused to answer a fan question about whether Alex or Prince Henry proposed first as they were afraid the answer would be a spoiler for a future story. Perhaps the new movie will capture both a proposal and a wedding.

Further details about Red, White, and Royal Blue 2‘s release date should be forthcoming as production draws closer.

