‘School Spirits’ Is Returning! Here’s Everything We Know About Season 2

School Spirits, the paranormal high school murder mystery on Paramount+, wrapped up in the spring of 2023 with a shocking cliffhanger. Luckily, the story of Maddie and her friends, both living and dead, hasn’t ended yet! Here’s everything we know about School Spirits season 2.

School Spirits season 2 release window

In June 2023, Paramount announced that School Spirits had been renewed for a second season.

However, don’t expect Maddie and her friends to return to your screen anytime soon. In the renewal announcement, Paramount stated that the new season was expected to go into production in 2024. That means that the earliest we can realistically expect season 2 to drop would be sometime in 2025.

Complicating things further is the fact that the Writers Guild of America was on strike for several months in 2023, and SAG-AFTRA is still trying to make a deal with the studio executives represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It’s not clear whether School Spirits‘ production schedule took those factors into account when the renewal was announced.

School Spirits season 2 plot

When School Spirits season 2 does drop, what will it be about?

It’s not hard to speculate on the season 2 plot, given season 1’s cliffhanger. (Spoilers ahead!) In a surprising twist, it turns out that Maddie never actually died. Instead, before the events of season 1, her body was possessed by Janet, one of the other students in Mr. Martin’s support group. In season 2, Maddie will presumably try to get her body back—a task which could be even trickier than trying to find out who supposedly killed her, since now her best friend Simon thinks her spirit is just a figment of his imagination.

What makes School Spirits so great, though, is that it’s more than just a paranormal thriller or a murder mystery. The series tackles heavy topics like grief and addiction, so hopefully season 2 will continue to do the deep character dives that season 1 handled so well.

School Spirits season 2 cast

There hasn’t been an official casting announcement yet, but here are the cast members who are likely to return.

Peyton List will almost certainly reprise her role as Maddie, with Kristian Ventura returning as Maddie’s friend Simon, Kiara Pichardo as Maddie’s friend Nicole, and Maria Dizzia as Maddie’s mother Sandra.

We can also expect the ghosts to return, with Milo Manheim as Wally, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, and Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin.

Overall, we don’t know much yet, but keep checking back! We’ll post more details as we learn them.

