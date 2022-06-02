Having fandom art in your home is something that can mean a lot to fans. I know this as someone who has a lot of fan art on my walls, and most of it is portraits of my favorite characters. But sometimes, it’s hard to find artwork that blends in a little more seamlessly. Not that it is bad when it is obviously art from a nerdy property, but I am in my thirties in my adult apartment, so sometimes, I want to look classy. That’s where Scadarts comes in.

Making incredible Star Wars pieces through photoshopping old paintings, Scadarts posts their pieces on Instagram, and you’d think you were looking at new installments in a museum exhibit. They’re reminiscent of classic paintings, and you often realize maybe a little too late that there is a Star Wars reference in there, and they’re all amazingly beautiful to look at.

One of the pieces that instantly drew my attention was Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a piece titled “Une route à Louveciennes” that looks like a classic painting and honestly is something I would have hung in my home so people think I am very classy, only for it to be revealed that it is a Star Wars piece.

But that’s the beauty of Scardarts’ art as a whole. All of the pieces feel like they could be shown in a museum and you wouldn’t think twice about it. Like this piece of Ahsoka Tano and Grogu titled “Sentiment de pensées (feeling thoughts)” that, if it was in the MoMA in New York or even hanging in the Musée d’Orsay in France, I’d be like, “Yeah, checks out.”

The power of fan art

I don’t like blank walls, personally. They drive me a bit up the wall. So, I love having my walls covered with things that I know and love, and for me, it means having a lot of pieces I’ve picked up at conventions or someone has purchased for me—like when our Kaila Hale-Stern bought me a piece that’s Tom Holland doing the Umbrella dance. But with that comes a lot of personal style, and it can be hard to find pieces that fit with your vibe.

What’s great about Scadarts’ work is that it isn’t just classic pieces. It’s still very much Star Wars and yet has that feel that if you saw their work hanging in someone’s home, you might not instantly recognize how nerdy it is. That being said, I would instantly try to put this in a museum somewhere and see how long it took until someone clocked that it is Star Wars.

Scadarts does other fandoms, as well (with some beautiful Oscar Isaac pieces that have caught my attention), and their work is just something so beautiful that it’s hard to pick which ones you’d want to hang up in your home because the answer is honestly all of them. If you haven’t checked out their work yet, I highly recommend it.

(featured image: Scadarts on Instagram)

