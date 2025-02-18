‘Saying I am proud doesn’t do this moment justice’: Meghan McCain embraces MAGA despite Trump’s past attacks on her father

Meghan McCain often talks about her father and his legacy. But she has seemingly turned to the MAGA side of things, despite Donald Trump’s past comments on John McCain.

McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, were invited to the White House to see Tulsi Gabbard be sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office. One of John McCain’s last acts was to share the Steele dossier with James Comey that allegedly linked Trump to Vladimir Putin. But hey, brush shoulders with the man, Meghan McCain!

McCain took to X to post how “proud” she was of Gabbard for this position and gave her thanks to Donald Trump for letting her attend. “Saying I am proud doesn’t do this moment justice. I am so deeply honored and overwhelmed to witness this moment of my friend Tulsi Gabbard being sworn in as our new Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office,” she wrote on X. “Thank you POTUS for including Ben and me.”

In John McCain’s memoir, he wrote about the Steele dossier and going up against Trump. In the novel, The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations, McCain made it clear that it was his duty to do this and if people didn’t like it, they could “go to hell.” But he shared that this was his duty. “I did what duty demanded I do,” he wrote.

For context, Trump has called John McCain a “dummy” in the past. He’s claimed that McCain is “not a war hero” and at the time, Meghan McCain along with many Republican senators and even Democratic leaders pushed back at the way Trump spoke about McCain.

So Meghan McCain’s post praising Trump for inviting her feels wrong. The comments on her post are many thanking her for bridging the gap as she’s been critical of him in the past and one even said Trump doesn’t “hold grudges.” While I have my thoughts on that point, it is truly and honestly fascinating how so many on the Right will not stand by what they believe. Trump attacked your father relentless and you’re thanking him? Okay then.

