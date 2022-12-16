Everything We Know About ‘Saw X’ (So Far)

Billy the puppet is back, and he’s here to tell you that Saw X is on its way. The Saw franchise is well-known in the horror community as one of the most shocking and disgusting franchises. Whether you’re a fan of the films or have only watched a few, then you already know how bloody they can get. Even after disappointing installments like Saw 3D (a.k.a. Saw: The Final Chapter) and Jigsaw, the love for the franchise persists.

2023 holds all the answers for the 10th entry in the franchise, so details are somewhat sparse. In the meantime, we can continue to speculate, and I’ve scrounged up a few details for you to chew on.

Saw X plot and release date

Details regarding the plot are still under wraps and will remain that way until next year. However, there has been some speculation that it’s a prequel. We’ve seen that in the franchise before, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they were dipping into that well again. With regards to the release date, it’s been revealed that October 27, 2023 is when the 10th installment will hit theaters.

New and returning cast

Good news: Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith are returning to the franchise to reprise their respective roles as John Kramer/Jigsaw and Amanda Young. Both actors have appeared in flashbacks throughout the franchise since their deaths in 2006’s Saw III. Aside from Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, the following cast members have been confirmed, though their exact roles are unknown:

Renata Vaca

Paulette Hernandez

Joshua Okamoto

Octavio Hinojosa

Synnøve Macody Lund

Steven Brand

Michael Beach

What else is there to know about Saw X?

Saw X will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who previous edited the first five Saw films, as well as Jigsaw. His other editing credits include The Strangers, Jessabelle, and His House.

The only Saw film that Tobin Bell hasn’t appeared in is 2021’s Spiral, though you can see him in a photograph in one scene.

Saw X is currently in production, according to Bloody Disgusting.

(featured image: Lionsgate Films)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]