‘Save Yourselves!’ ending, explained

Save Yourselves and the similarly titled No One Will Save You are two sides of the same alien invasion flick coin. One is about a cottage corer who is more than prepared for battle with extraterrestrials, and the other, not so much.

Was anyone saved?

Save Yourselves centers around a millennial New Yorker couple battling addiction… to their phones. When not tending to their sourdough starter, the two sit next to each other on the couch and doom scroll. When their phones notifications simultaneously interrupt the pair from having sex, the horrified couple decide enough is enough. They’re turning off their phones for the full duration of a weeklong upstate New York log cabin getaway.

And then the aliens attack.

Well, attack isn’t really the right word here. This aliens aren’t an outwardly aggressive sort. They appear like fuzzy ball-like objects that Su, one half the millennial couple, nicknames “pouffes.” Jack, her partner, meanwhile discovers that his sourdough starter is gone, along with the whiskey bottle they brought. The pair realize that the pouffes are an alien species that consume ethanol and dispose of humans that attempt to get in their way. To make matters worse, their phones are dead.

And from there, the sourdough hits the fan.

Jack and Su flee for their lives from the alien invasion, along with a mass exodus of New York hipsters who are similarly ill prepared for survival. The aliens use their deceivingly innocuous looks and flesh piercing proboscises to make short work of survivors, and Jack would have been killed by one of them had the cellphone in his breast pocket not deflected the alien’s attack. Saved by a phone, Su and Jack (along with an abandoned baby they found) venture through the woods to find a translucent alien structure jutting up into the sky. The strange technology instantly restores Jack and Su’s phones to full battery, and the elated couple believes that, with charged devices in hand, they are saved. The structure then changes shape and a traps the trio in a soundproof bubble. They are taken through up into space, where they see that other humans have been caught in similar bubbles. Jack asks “Are we saved?” as the bubbles disappear into the darkness of the universe, no doubt toward alien doom. So are they saved? It’s deliberately ambiguous. My guess, no. The film’s thesis seems to be that as we become more dependent on technology, we are less likely to survive catastrophe. The aliens, knowing this, orchestrated pouffe shaped, device dependent doom from Invasion Day 1.

