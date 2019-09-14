Here’s Who Won at the Saturn Awards

Last night, lovers of sci-fi, superheroes, fantasy and more gathered from all corners to honor the best in genre at the 45th annual Saturn Awards. Aisha Tyler hosted the ceremony, which streamed live on multiple platforms. It was a fun night where many shows and films that don’t get often get the awards attention they deserve were honored. Actors that don’t make it on the Oscar or Emmy ballots were lauded as well as small, niche shows and movies that you may have heard of like with names like Game of Thrones, and Avengers.

Marvel, of course was a big winner, with Avengers: Endgame, winning for best comic-to-film release, with Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin winning for acting and supporting actor respectively. The mega-blockbuster also took home trophies for best visual effects, best film editing (Jeffrey Ford and Matthew Schmidt), and best production design (Charles Wood). Outside of Endgame, Zendaya won for best supporting actress in a film for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Tom Holland won for the third year in a row for best performance by a younger actor.

Kevin Feige was presented with the first ever Stan Lee World Builder Award. And rounding out the marvel domination was a visionary award for Jon Favreau. He looks very Happy about it.

It wasn’t all Marvel, however. A Quiet Place won best horror film and screenplay, Mission: Impossible – Fallout won best action film, Bad Times at the El Royale won best thriller and Toy Story 4 won for best fantasy film. I’m not sure I’d call Toy Story 4 a fantasy, but it’s great so that’s fine. Less fine is Ready Player One winning best sci-fi film, but I guess it was a weak category?

Ari Aster (Midsommar) won breakout director and Jordan Peele won best director, period, for Us. In a delightful win, Jaime Lee Curtis won best actress for her return to the role of Laurie Strode in Halloween. Curtis was on hand to accept and quipped: “It’s Friday the 13th. it’s a full moon…and I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Just as Marvel dominated the movie space, Game of Thrones burnt through many categories like a dragon queen without enough character development. Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage won in acting, along with Maisie Williams, who won best performance by a younger actor on television; and the series itself won for Best Fantasy Series.

The Saturn Awards divide their honorees into multiple categories, which really is great for spreading the love. The Walking Dead won for best horror series, Better Call Saul for best thriller, Stranger Things won for streaming Horror/Thriller and HBO also won for best Sci-Fi series for Westworld. The best superhero series nominees (non-streaming) were almost entirely CW shows, so it’s no surprise that Supergirl won the award.

The Walking Dead looked pretty alive in acting categories, with wins for Danai Gurira in lead actress and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as guest actor. Best animated series went to Star Wars: Resistance. Star Trek: Discovery took home best streaming Sci-Fi series and genre legend Doug Jones won for best supporting actor in a streaming presentation, and we loved it.

Other winners of note: Joseph Loeb took home the Dan Curtis Legacy award, Henry Thomas won for The Haunting of Hill House, and the canceled Daredevil won best streaming superhero series. Mandy won best independent release and Puppet Up! Uncensored won best local live stage performance.

What do you think of the Saturn Awards winners?

