Sarah Ramos, Dylan O’Brien Recreate Iconic The Social Network Scene—Cinema Is Alive and Well

Actress Sarah Ramos, best known for her role as Haddie Braverman on Parenthood, has been making some hilarious scene recreations, and her most recent, and probably best, featured Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien as they recreated one of the best scenes from The Social Network.

The scene from The Social Network where Eduardo tells Mark Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me and @dylanobrien pic.twitter.com/XoPj9A7ahU — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 21, 2020

For comparison, the original scene, with Jesse Eisenberg as founder Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, and Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker. It’s excellent because if you don’t know the context, it absolutely sounds like nonsense, especially when the chicken comes up.

Despite the limitations facing the film and television industries right now, there are plenty of people being creative online. From TikTok to Twitter to Instagram, there has been a space for presenting really funny pieces of content, and watching Ramos and O’Brien collab is a lot of fun. It’s like watching my fourth favorite character on Parenthood and my fifth favorite character on Teen Wolf face off against each other. I love it.

This isn’t the first one of these Ramos has done. There’s a whole series of them that she has posted online so that we can enjoy some cinema in these trying times.

The scene from The Hills where LC tells Heidi she wants to forgive her and forget her pic.twitter.com/OMFNczHlDb — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 14, 2020

Tavi Gevinson so perfectly captured ScarJo in this one that we honestly could have a new Black Widow if push comes to shove.

The scene from Marriage Story where Adam Driver tells ScarJo he hopes she dies starring me @tavitulle pic.twitter.com/hvqj1KBWEW — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 1, 2020

This Rivderale one is actually perfect to the point where, while watching it, I actively flashed back to the scene they’re parodying and got douche-chills all over again at Jughead just being a pain in the ass.

The scene from Riverdale where Jughead pushes Betty away because he’s a weirdo who doesn’t fit in and a damaged loner outsider from the wrong side of the tracks pic.twitter.com/1Mdc0BRjK9 — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) April 16, 2020

My personal favorite is her recreation of My Best Friend’s Wedding, featuring Elle Fanning, the Great herself, in the role of Cameron Diaz, and Ramos’ Julia Roberts wig is truly doing some majestic work.

The scene from My Best Friend’s Wedding where Julia Roberts tells Cameron Diaz she’s never gonna be jello starring me & Elle Fanning pic.twitter.com/n0elICYAj8 — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 7, 2020

What makes this even sweeter is that today is Sarah Ramos’ birthday, and she decided to give us a gift. That’s some big good-Gemini energy right there.

