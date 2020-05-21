comScore

Sarah Ramos, Dylan O’Brien Recreate Iconic The Social Network Scene—Cinema Is Alive and Well

By Princess WeekesMay 21st, 2020, 5:20 pm

sarah ramos is jessie eisenberg

Actress Sarah Ramos, best known for her role as Haddie Braverman on Parenthood, has been making some hilarious scene recreations, and her most recent, and probably best, featured Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien as they recreated one of the best scenes from The Social Network.

For comparison, the original scene, with Jesse Eisenberg as founder Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, and Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker. It’s excellent because if you don’t know the context, it absolutely sounds like nonsense, especially when the chicken comes up.

Despite the limitations facing the film and television industries right now, there are plenty of people being creative online. From TikTok to Twitter to Instagram, there has been a space for presenting really funny pieces of content, and watching Ramos and O’Brien collab is a lot of fun. It’s like watching my fourth favorite character on Parenthood and my fifth favorite character on Teen Wolf face off against each other. I love it.

This isn’t the first one of these Ramos has done. There’s a whole series of them that she has posted online so that we can enjoy some cinema in these trying times.

Tavi Gevinson so perfectly captured ScarJo in this one that we honestly could have a new Black Widow if push comes to shove.

This Rivderale one is actually perfect to the point where, while watching it, I actively flashed back to the scene they’re parodying and got douche-chills all over again at Jughead just being a pain in the ass.

My personal favorite is her recreation of My Best Friend’s Wedding, featuring Elle Fanning, the Great herself, in the role of Cameron Diaz, and Ramos’ Julia Roberts wig is truly doing some majestic work.

What makes this even sweeter is that today is Sarah Ramos’ birthday, and she decided to give us a gift. That’s some big good-Gemini energy right there.

(image: screenshot)

