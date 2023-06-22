Samuel L. Jackson Told the Incel Dudes To Lay Off Brie Larson

If anyone knows the annoying qualities of incel dude bros, it’s a woman in nerd media. Whether it is Kelly Marie Tran being bullied off social media by men who were angry she dared to step into the world of Star Wars or Brie Larson being constantly yelled at online for existing in a nerdy property, these women know first hand how horrible these incel-like “fans” can be. What’s nice is when co-stars show their support for the women getting ire from these dudes online.

Samuel L. Jackson has worked with Brie Larson time and time again. He clearly likes her and now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone to promote the release of his new Marvel series Secret Invasion, he talked a bit about Larson and the backlash she’s gotten from these kinds of “fans” online.

“These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be,” Jackson said of those who push back against Larson. “She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Part of the upset with Larson is that she was willing to do more press interviews for Captain Marvel‘s release because she wanted more female journalists to have the chance to talk with her for the movie. She wasn’t taking the opportunity away from men, she was opening the door to women. But the narrative has been flipped so much that these men use it as a way of targeting Larson and harassing her.

She pushed for more opportunities for women—especially for women of color—to be interviewing her, but it was never a case of Larson saying she wouldn’t talk to men.

Sorry you hate women, Chad.

The upset over Larson’s casting as Carol Danvers really had nothing to do with Larson at all and everything to do with these guys and their hatred of women in general. It’s really as simple as that. If they had a problem with Larson, the idea that she’s trying to help other women wouldn’t be a knock against her. It is though in the eyes of these incels because they’re furious that women want to help each other. Maybe because it means that more women would be in positions of power or maybe because some gross sexism is deeply rooted in their own psyche.

In the interview, Jackson said that Larson is a “stronger person than people give her credit for.” Honestly? She had to be. She was thrown into a role that meant a lot to women, particularly young girls, and was met with men making it their entire personality to hate on her.

Having men like Jackson on Larson’s side is really cool to see. With all the hatred thrown at her for simply existing in the Marvel universe, knowing she has someone like Samuel L. Jackson supporting her on his own is amazing.

(featured image: Disney+)

