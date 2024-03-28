S.W.A.T. Returns With a New Episode After March Madness Delay

If you enjoy high-octane police procedurals, then you’re probably a fan of the CBS drama series S.W.A.T. The reboot of the 1975 television series premiered on CBS in 2017 and quickly drew a following thanks to its exciting action scenes and charismatic cast.

Recommended Videos

S.W.A.T. centers on LAPD Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore), a former Marine who leads a S.W.A.T. (Special Weapons and Tactics) unit in Los Angeles. As a Black man and a police officer, Harrelson is frequently torn between his allegiance to the force and the community he comes from.

When does episode seven premiere?

Episode 7 of S.W.A.T.‘s seventh season premieres on April 5 at 8 pm (ET).

The title of Episode 7 will be “Last Call,” and the synopsis reads:

“After the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible. Meanwhile, Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue, on ‘SWAT.”

S.W.A.T. was canceled by CBS after its sixth season but was renewed days later after a vocal fan backlash. The series is currently in its seventh and final season, which will be 13 episodes in total. At the time of the cancellation, Moore took to social media, making an emotional plea to un-cancel the show, saying:

“Its all about money, y’all. They said we’re canceled, but guess what I don’t think we’re done,” he said in a video message to fans. “CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it’s a good time for families across the world.”

Early seasons of S.W.A.T. are currently streaming on Netflix and Hulu.

(featured image: CBS)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]