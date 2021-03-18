What better way to celebrate the Snyder Cut hitting HBO Max and a very green holiday like St. Patrick’s day than… drinking gin and watching 2011’s critical and box office bomb, Green Lantern? Well, if you’re the guy that starred in that movie, own a gin company, and have some free Twitter time on your hands, that honestly sounds like a great idea. That appears to have been Ryan Reynolds’ thinking when he settled in for a live tweet of Green Lantern, a movie he starred in but, despite mocking the choice with jokes about it in Deadpool and beyond, has seemingly never watched.

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Reynolds opened by noting that the film wasn’t actually streaming anywhere (what’s with that, HBO Max??) but offered a cocktail recipe anyway.

Starting GL now. First time ever. Too early to ask for a #SnyderCut of this fucker? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And according to Reynolds, this was a new experience.

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

First off, Reynold reminded us that yes, Taika Waititi was in this movie, something I completely forgot. The role came before Waititi was well-known and much-acclaimed in the U.S., so, honestly, good work Green Lantern casting department.

Oh boy. Tragic childhood flashback sequence killing a beloved parent. Designed to instill a level of depth and hard fought empathy for our hero. Disney perfected this move. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad pic.twitter.com/sj5jzWrWUt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Honestly, this cast is incredible. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And … yeah. It kind of is. Reynold may be a bit biased considering he married one of his castmates, but they really had some great actors in this movie.

There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way… but still… heavy hitters. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

But back to the jokes?

Too bad, well, about the rest of it maybe?

Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And yes, this all was sort of a promo for Aviation gin, but … cool ring.

Still have the ring pic.twitter.com/eDezX6iTQc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Goddamn I miss Michael Clarke Duncan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

At this point, you’re maybe thinking, was the movie really that bad?

We are all Hector. pic.twitter.com/kntSxQxCrN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

They spent 6 hrs each day turning Peter Sarsgaard’s head into an over-inflated beach ball. But the GL suit is a onesie made from old Frogger pixels. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

E True Hollywood Story should do a “where are they now” piece on Hector’s mustache. I genuinely wonder what it’s been up to. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And yeah, there were certainly some … stumbles in this movie? But maybe it’s watchable with enough gin? Again, I’m just trusting Reynolds here but I’m happy to try this experiment on my own at some point.

Maybe Reynolds will show up for a cameo in the Green Lantern series being made for HBO Max. Weirder things have happened … like this entire movie.

(image: Warner Brothers)

