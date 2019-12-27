Deadpool 3 Is in the Works! Well, According to Ryan Reynolds.

When Disney absorbed Fox’s entertainment properties like the corporate Blob it is, one question hung in the balance: What was going to happen with Deadpool 3? For so many years, we watched as fans of both Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds struggled because it seemed as if every step towards truly bringing the character to the big screen came with two steps back.

But then Deadpool came and wowed audiences, and we thought that our struggle was over—well, that is, until Disney’s Fox acquisition right after the success of Deadpool 2, when we suddenly had to ask ourselves how a superhero like Wade Wilson would work under the Mouse. Apparently though, we don’t have to worry, because Deadpool 3 is underway with a whole team at Marvel.

On Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Reynolds started to talk about the possibility of a Deadpool 3, and honestly, it makes me think back to the days of the “leaked” test footage from the first Deadpool movie.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is the big leagues all the sudden. It’s kind of crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Now, here’s the thing: I don’t trust Ryan Reynolds as far as I can throw him, and he has a lot more muscles than I do. Reynolds got his first Deadpool movie up and running by basically releasing footage and getting people to talk about it before it was ever a sure thing, so … what’s to say that isn’t what is happening here? Why wouldn’t Reynolds sow the seeds and watch the desire for a third Deadpool movie grow?

The thing is that Reynolds did meet with Marvel, though. He posted a picture at Marvel Studios, and even then, our ears perked up for hope of a Deadpool 3-size bit of news.

All of this is just coming out of the mouth of Ryan Reynolds, though, so I’m almost afraid to get my hopes up because I don’t want to wait ten more years for another Deadpool movie.

Fans on Twitter, though, took in the news and shared their excitement over the possibility.

Deadpool 3 is finally kicking off production under Marvel and this is my gazillionth time demanding Spideypool references or else what is the point!!!??!! pic.twitter.com/Ihv0O55Y0D — (@deviIette) December 27, 2019

DEADPOOL 3 IS CONFIRMED WE’RE GONNA SEE DOMINO YUKIO AND NEGASONIC AGAIN pic.twitter.com/235nNCjyYO — scott lang’s pr manager (@sebhaal) December 27, 2019

With Deadpool 3 in development at Marvel…maybe we could get this buddy movie at some point…. pic.twitter.com/ydDvIa2tEq — MickFoley (@new_orleansjazz) December 27, 2019

Deadpool 3 is in production as a part of the MCU, I just— pic.twitter.com/Lz76slr7iW — T-O (@Theezy) December 27, 2019

DEADPOOL 3 OFFICIALLY IN DEVELOPMENT pic.twitter.com/Ij3fXyvK8g — sam you s2 spoilers (@guineveresbeck) December 27, 2019

So, could Reynolds finally be telling the truth? Are we really going to get a Deadpool 3 announcement, and will Wade Wilson interact with Peter Parker on movie screens after all these years? Hopefully, and if not, this is getting everyone talking, so we’re playing right into Ryan Reynolds’ nefarious plans to get his Deadpool movies made.

