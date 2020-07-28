Ryan Reynolds “Leaks” Why Deadpool 3 Is Delayed

Deadpool has had quite the journey to the big screen. Originally showing up as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds has been one of the biggest driving forces towards us getting a Deadpool movie. Basically because … well, it’s still widely speculated that Reynolds himself leaked test footage of the first Deadpool to show the studio that audiences would love the movie.

Never really confirmed, it’s kind of one of those internet understandings. (Meaning we basically know that Reynolds did it, and we just half-heartedly pretend like it’s still a rumor.) But now, we’re waiting on news about Deadpool 3 since Fox (which originally put out the Deadpool movies) was bought up by Disney. And, back to his usual antics is Ryan Reynolds.

No one quite trolls like Ryan Reynolds.

It’s why the next #Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy #Leakaversary pic.twitter.com/w6Ld5NhKYu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 28, 2020

Posting a video that is made to look like the opening credits for the new Unsolved Mysteries but using footage from Deadpool, Reynolds’ Twitter account is honoring the anniversary of the original leak. Now, I should be fair, Reynolds is probably only part of the group who leaked the original test footage for Deadpool.

But, what this video says to me is that he knows people want more of Wade Wilson’s story, and I don’t know, it just feels like he’s basically saying he’d leak stuff again if they don’t announce what’s going on with Deadpool 3. Maybe I’m looking a bit too much into this, but also, I know the kind of troll that Ryan Reynolds is, and if he’s willing to give us information on the third movie and pretend like it isn’t him, I’ll take it.

The problem right now is that Marvel isn’t saying anything about any of their properties while their entire fictional universe sits in a holding pattern right on the edge of a new chapter. Trust me, I’d love nothing more than just, like, a trailer, so I could write about it for weeks. Instead, we’re just in the dark because they don’t know what’s going to happen. BUT, much like how I wish Marvel would just confirm that Peter Parker is taking on Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 3, I also wish that they’d just give us confirmation that Deadpool 3 is at least moving forward so we can come up with some theories as to who Wade is going to take on next.

But, I guess, if we wait long enough, Ryan Reynolds will probably get bored and just leak an entire scene from the movie.

