Ryan Coogler’s New Horror Film Is a Veritable Marvel Reunion

Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 10, 2024 07:14 pm

After the cinematic achievement that is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, director Ryan Coogler is heading into production on his next film—and it includes a superhero-studded cast.

Not much is known about Coogler’s next project. We know it’s a supernatural thriller recently acquired by Warner Bros., and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film may take place in the Jim Crow-era South and involve vampires and southern folklore. Although the film begins production this month, not even the title has been released.

But the cast is gradually coming together. Coogler is reuniting with longtime collaborator Michael B. Jordan, best known for his role as Adonis Creed in the Creed series. According to THR, Jordan may be playing identical twins in Coogler’s new film. Jordan also plays Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in Marvel’s Black Panther. In Black Panther, Killmonger is King T’Challa’s long-lost cousin, who returns to Wakanda to take over the throne. Killmonger also makes an appearance in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Wunmi Mosaku also recently joined the cast of Coogler’s new film. Mosaku is mainly known for playing Ruby Baptiste in Lovecraft Country, but she also plays Hunter B-15 in Loki seasons 1 and 2. In season 1, Hunter B-15 is a hardened foot soldier for the Time Variance Authority, arresting variants and pruning errant timelines. In season 2, B-15 softens a bit, trying to save the timelines she previously worked to destroy.

Finally, Hailee Steinfeld is the most recent addition to the cast. Steinfeld voices Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider–Woman, in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Steinfeld also plays the young archer Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, with a guest appearance in The Marvels.

Delroy Lindo (Unprisoned, The Harder They Fall) and Jack O’Connell (Back to Black) have also joined the cast.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

