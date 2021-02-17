Rush Limbaugh Died. So Here Are Some Tweets!

Rush Limbaugh is dead. That’s all. That’s what I’ve got. So here are some of the best tweets about it! There are a lot of good tweets about Rush Limbaugh being dead.

Rush Limbaugh must be one of the most racist sounding names — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) February 17, 2021

YAY RUSH LIMBAUGH DIED, LETS CELEBRATE LIKE HE DID ON HIS RADIO SHOW WHEN A GAY PERSON DIED OF AIDS AND HE WOULD MOCK THEM — kaceytron (@kaceytron) February 17, 2021

So is Rush Limbaugh going to go down in history as the worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom or is there someone else? — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 17, 2021

It’s absolutely ok to celebrate Rush Limbaugh’s death; I know he would have celebrated mine ❤️ — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) February 17, 2021

When someone calls for respecting someone like Rush Limbaugh’s “different point of view” they’re just saying “let people enjoy things!!” but for racism — olive (@coherentstates) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh did a lot of damage to America. — Steve Herzfeld 🌊 (@american2084) February 17, 2021

We now live in a world without Rush Limbaugh. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) February 17, 2021

For everyone about to tweet out a joke or otherwise revel in the death of Rush Limbaugh I just ask that you pause and ask yourself: am I going big enough? This man was a fucking demon don’t hold back. — maura quint (@behindyourback) February 17, 2021

Me being Hellboy n shit, and having spent so much time in hades, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the poor devil who will no doubt have to spend the rest of eternity with Rush Limbaugh. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 17, 2021

speaking of manners, rush limbaugh called 12 year old chelsea clinton a dog — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh (Rot In Poultry Live Kill Shop Leaking Dumpster Runoff) — Alison Zeidman (@alisonlzeidman) February 17, 2021

wish rush limbaugh had changed media forever without being cruel pic.twitter.com/S1s0MIDAb8 — my pal andy™ (@andylevy) February 17, 2021

I don’t have anything to say about Rush Limbaugh, which is a lot kinder than he ever was in life. I will say is this: the fingerprint of his life’s work is all over Jan 6, the last 4 years, and the increasingly rabid, unrelenting cruelty of the last decades. Connect the dots. — brittany packnett cunningham is #onhere a lot less (@MsPackyetti) February 17, 2021

Saw Rush Limbaugh trending and was worried for a second he wasn’t dead pic.twitter.com/Gg7PH0sUNW — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a foul fuck rat who spread nothing but hate & terror throughout his career. His radio show poisoned hundreds of millions of people’s minds. He’s a racist, a misogynist, & homophobe. His death brings me joy. — Tony (@TonyAtamanuik) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh had a radio segment called “AIDS Update” where he’d read out the names of gay people who had died and celebrate with horns and bells.

So the whole “don’t speak ill of the dead” thing doesn’t apply to this absolute fucking monster.

Let him rot. — Harry Cook (@HarryCook) February 17, 2021

we should give trump his twitter back for a little bit, since he’s mourning rush limbaugh atm — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 17, 2021

“Feminism was established to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society.” “[Beyonce’s] married to a rich guy. She now understands it’s worth it to bow down.” [To Black female caller]: “Take that bone out of your nose & call me back.” Enjoy Hell, Rush Limbaugh — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh pic.twitter.com/hwchzgFi6L — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 17, 2021

try to live your life so that thousands of people don’t celebrate when it finally ends. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) February 17, 2021

There were also a lot of praise tweets from right-wing Twitter about Rush Limbaugh. I will not be including them because I think that’s stupid. He harmed millions of people with his words and actions. Let’s leave it here: Rush Limbaugh is dead.

(image: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

