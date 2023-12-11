Rudy Giuliani Is Going To Have To Pay Up to the Election Workers He Defamed

Former New York mayor-turned-embarrassing Trump lackey Rudy Giuliani has landed himself in court—again. A damages trial started Monday in D.C. and a jury will determine the amount of money Giuliani owes to two Black women he’s already been found liable for defaming: Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

These two women were poll workers in Georgia during the 2020 election. As someone who has worked many campaigns, from Presidential all the way down to local races, I have been in the presence of many poll workers. I cannot remember them causing any ruckus or doing anything other than facilitating the logistics to help enable people to vote. But Trump and his cronies were set on making enemies, even if those enemies didn’t exist. It is unfortunate that Freeman and Moss became targets.

Giuliani peddled the lie that these two women had “manipulated” ballots after the 2020 election, where Trump lost the once reliably red state of Georgia (and the overall election of course). The lies helped contribute to the continuing myths perpetuated that helped lead up to January 6th. Freeman and Moss testified in the Congressional hearing on January 6 and hearing their account firsthand, explaining what these lies did to their lives was very upsetting. The women talked about how their lives had been “turned upside down.” They also explained that having a President attack you is just that much worse. I felt so deeply sad for them and thought that something had to be done.

Giuliani’s damages trial is part of that accountability and healing process. A U.S. District Court Judge has already found him liable for defamation against these two dedicated women. Along with defamation, there are other punitive costs associated with this trial. Freeman and Moss have not given a specific dollar amount that they are seeking. However, it is believed that people will be called to provide evidence that will help the jury determine a total amount. Freeman and Moss are also a part of the criminal proceedings against Trump, one in DC and one in Georgia, but those have yet to start of course.

This is all a part of a critically important bigger picture. Every time a new trial starts, criminal or civil, we go deeper into unprecedented territory. The lengths an ex-President and his allies went to just to try to maintain power are astonishing. We can’t lose sight of that. I am hoping that all of these trials help us put everything into perspective.

