Things We Saw Today: We’re Still Not Over Seeing Brandon Routh Back In The Supersuit

One day, maybe next March, we’ll stop talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths...but not today. Today we need to take some time to focus specifically on how awesome Brandon Routh looks as Superman in some of the first images from the crossover. I love everything about this. Routh, who we usually love as goofy genius Ray Palmer on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, is sporting some sweet grey patches and major gravitas in the still we’ve seen and it’s so exciting. Routh looks even better over on his Instagram.

The Crisis will bring together different heroes from different realities, including at least three Supermen, counting Routh, Tyler Hoechlin and Tom Welling. We’re excited to see Welling back and Hochlin is always a blast in the role, but this older, darker Kal-El is the most fascinating to me. The Kingdom Come storyline in the Superman comics is based in a world where Superman lost Lois Lane and has seen terrible atrocities committed against meta humans and more. You can absolutely see that in just Routh’s face and styling here, and it’s remarkable. He’s got more character in two still images than Henry Cavil brought to three whole movies. Yeah. I said it.

The DCEU is sort of falling apart in terms of connected continuity, so let’s just keep Wonder Woman and Aquaman and get Routh back on the big screen in a full Kingdom Come movie while we’re here. Okay?

In other “news”…

Speaking of that looming Crisis have a trailer for the new season of The Flash!

There’s still hope for the future. #TheFlash premieres Tuesday, October 8. Stream free next day only on The CW App. pic.twitter.com/Y8VoP4iN0M — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) September 26, 2019

Nothing to worry about here, just a bunch of giant Alligators on the loose. (via Washington Post)

Aaron Mahnke, creator of Lore is back this fall with a second season of Unobscured – his podcast that dives deep into some of our most mysterious history. Season one tackled the Salem witch trials and now season two will tackle the spiritualist movement. (via HistoryUnobscured)

Hooray for the increasing visibility of trans men on television! (Via Time)

Yes:

Because one is a racist and the other is trying to save the fucking world, you mouth-breathing troglodyte. https://t.co/WWkKLMQo9j — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 24, 2019

In a victory for goodness, a federal judge has blocked the Trump Administration’s fast track deportations. (via NPR)

and finally, shut down the internet, this video is the best:

OOOOOHHHHHHH MY GOD https://t.co/saOY2jyYHL — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 28, 2019

(Image: Jordon Nuttall/The CW)

