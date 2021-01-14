Netflix dropped it’s first trailer for I Care a Lot, starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage, and it’s deliciously twisted. Women, like the one Pike plays in this movie, are often get given the role of carer. They are the ones who step up, take care of the young and elderly, and make sure everything is right as rain. I Care a Lot viciously twists that role and gives us a cruel yet charming lead I can’t wait to watch.

The Netflix synopsis for I Care a Lot is as follows:

Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. It’s a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest “cherry,” Jennifer Peterson (two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest) – a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play – one that’s neither fair, nor square.

Rosamund Pike, best known for Gone Girl and A Private War, is a grifter named Marla who knows how to seize an opportunity. No matter how old or desperate her marks are—or cherries as she calls them—she goes after their money and property with a single-minded fervor and a need to fill her pockets. She’s also a woman who engages in these dubious but legal matters with her lover Fran, played by Eiza González.

Personally, that’s when I was sold, because not only is Marla a woman being written without the constraints of stereotypical expectations put upon us, but she’s also a member of the LGBTQ community. It just is another part of her and the casual way Netflix included it in the trailer makes me think that Marla and Fran trick people and cause all sorts of trouble, by each others side 24/7. And we are here for it because every bit of representation counts in 2021.

I’m also here for any opportunity see Peter Dinklage, best known for Game of Thrones, act his heart out.

I Care a Lot is, at least from what we could tell from the trailer, the kind of warped and twisted adventure we can’t wait to see when it drops on Netflix February 19, 2021. It was also written and directed by J. Blakeson and executive produced by Andrea Ajemian and Sacha Guttenstein, and the cast includes Chris Messina, Macon Blair, Alicia Witt, Damian Young, Isaiah Whitlock Jr, and Dianne Wiest.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com