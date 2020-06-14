comScore

Ron Perlman Schools Florida Fratboy Rep. Matt Gaetz on Twitter

Don't mess with Hellboy.

It must really chafe conservatives to know that the vast majority of Hollywood despises them. I mean, it’s got to suck to see people like Beyoncé and George Clooney palling around with the Obama family when the best your party can come up with is Scott Baio and Stacey Dash. So it’s hardly a surprise when republicans try to get into it with celebrities on Twitter, only to end up humiliating themselves.

Case in point: this Twitter spat between actor Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) and Florida congressman/noted tool Matt Gaetz. It all began when Gaetz decided to trash talk the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

Gaetz responded by criticizing Perlman for playing a white supremacist biker in Sons of Anarchy. Because playing roles is … what actors do?

Then Perlman hits him with this:

Oof magoof, Gaetz just got roasted by a beloved character actor! Is Margo Martindale waiting in the wings to punch him in the dick? Give the people what they want! Hey, if you come at Hellboy, you best not miss.

Twitter quickly piled on to dunk on the congressman:

Fun Fact: Matt Gaetz is up for re-election in November. Running against him is retired Navy Commander Phil Ehr. Check him out:

