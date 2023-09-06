Ron DeSantis Is Being a Baby, Wouldn’t Meet With Biden in Florida

Well, Ron DeSantis is being a big ol’ baby again. This time it’s because he wouldn’t meet with President Joe Biden while Biden was in Florida to assess the damage Hurricane Idalia wreaked in the state. You know, the state DeSantis should, in theory, be governing right now because, well, he’s the governor?! A state that needs to rely on FEMA, which is a Federal Agency, in order to get the aid necessary to recover?! Perhaps meeting with the head of the federal government would have been a smart idea?!

Anyway, Biden, being an actual leader, showed up to see the damage firsthand, and DeSantis was nowhere in sight. Do you know who was, though? Republican Senator Rick Scott. Politico has the details:

Up until Friday afternoon, it was widely expected 2024 political rivals Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would appear together as they have before during times of crisis, including after the deadly Surfside condo collapse in 2021 and last year when Hurricane Ian demolished seaside communities along Florida’s gulf coast. But Friday evening, DeSantis’ office surprised the White House when it announced the Republican had no plans to meet with the president, citing “security preparations” that would disrupt recovery efforts. “I’m not disappointed,” Biden said Saturday afternoon, referring to DeSantis’ absence. “He may have had other reasons.”

We all agree the “security preparations” are code for DeSantis worrying that his fragile baby ego might be bruised having to be in the presence of someone who actually knows how to govern and not just continually feed the fire of the culture wars you started in your own state, yes?

Also, I think Biden joins a long list of people who aren’t disappointed in not having to spend time with DeSantis. I know I would count myself among those ranks. DeSantis was well informed of the President’s visit, and his office has refused to provide any further comment as to why he wouldn’t meet with the president.

Since Biden is competent and likable enough to be elected president, a job DeSantis is desperately trying to fill, his team obviously knew how to take this big ol’ baby move of DeSantis’ and spin it into a win for their team. Per Politico:

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters on Air Force One that Biden had informed DeSantis of his trip during a phone call Thursday and that the governor did not give any indication that he wouldn’t meet with the president. “We’re going to let the governor speak for himself. Of course he is welcomed. Of course he is welcomed to be with the president today,” Jean Pierre said. “Our focus, and we’ve said this — you’ve heard the president say this — this is not about politics. It doesn’t matter if it’s a red state or a blue state, the president’s going to show up and be there for the community.”

That, folks, is how you do it. Call attention to the bad behavior, point out your side is willing to play ball, and let DeSantis’ camp try to spin this obviously politically motivated move into something that was actually productive. (Spoilers, they can’t!) According to the Politico article, DeSantis hasn’t met with Biden since he announced he was running for the Republican nomination for President. Could his motivations be more obvious?!

As a reminder, the role of the president is to represent all people, not just the ones who voted for you. Imagine how DeSantis would act if he were ever to get into the White House, and I don’t just mean as a guest on a tour (the far most likely way he would ever get into there.) Would he refuse to offer aid to states in the midst of a natural disaster if they have Democratic governors?! Just a big old baby, that one. Clumsily trying to out-maneuver a politician who has been in elected office longer than he’s been alive. The sheer gall to think this dumb, baby stunt would have the effect he intended.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

