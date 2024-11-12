Romantic comedy plot comes to life as TikToker marries boyfriend who forgot they broke up

The cutest plot twist of the year didn’t come from a romantic comedy starring your favorite actors, but from an actual incident that went down with a TikToker.

TikToker Jenna Brotherson took to the app to reveal that she broke up with her boyfriend Mitchell in 2020, but life took a major U-turn seven months later when the pair married. Brotherson gave a detailed overview of the incident via a slideshow, divulging that the marriage and the reconciliation happened after Mitchell’s concussion led to him forgetting about the breakup.



The first slide of the presentation shows Brotherson in a devastated state with teary eyes, captioned “Me after my breakup with my boyfriend because I was too overwhelmed with life at the moment.” The second slide continues the unique tale, with the caption reading “Him getting a concussion and not remembering me breaking up with him.”

In the final reveal, Brotherson and Mitchell can be seen together in their wedding attire, with the former topping it off with the caption “Us 7 months later,” concluding the photo series with a happy ending. The TikTok post has crossed the 1 million views mark due to the sheer wholesomeness of the event and the surprise factor. Brotherson titled the slideshow “Life works in funny ways,” with the caption stating “SO glad he didn’t remember and was so sweet to me.”

In a TikTok storytime video, Brotherson divulges the reason behind Mitchell’s concussion. According to her, he went skiing at Beaver Mountain in Utah a day after their breakup, ending up with a concussion after tumbling down the slope due to “super icy” conditions. After the accident, the resulting concussion led to short-term memory loss, prompting Mitchell to call Jenna and request her to pick him up. His behavior confused Jenna initially because at that point she didn’t know what to make of Mitchell’s calls and texts about meeting up, as they were not together according to her. Jenna informed him about the breakup, only for Mitchell to blank completely and have no recollection of the incident. Following this moment, Jenna decided to rekindle the romance, and they got engaged five months later, eventually marrying each other in September 2020.

