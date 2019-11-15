comScore

Roger Stone Was Convicted of Everything

Good riddance.

By Vivian KaneNov 15th, 2019, 4:17 pm

Former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse with his wife Nydia after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation

On their second day of deliberations, a federal jury has convicted Roger Stone on all seven counts of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

As a reminder, Stone was on trial for lying to Congress and thereby obstructing an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. He was charged with attempting to hide evidence and interfere with other witness’ testimony. The charges carry a combined prison sentence of up to 50 years.

Roger Stone, who exhibits a dedication to round-the-clock cartoon villain cosplay and has a tattoo of Richard Nixon’s face on his back, was a major player in Trump’s election. Because, as we know, Trump only surrounds himself with the very best people.

In addition to his actual crimes, Stone was notorious for being absolutely horrible to female journalists and other women in media and political spheres. So there’s quite a bit of celebrating going on today.

Stone has been out on bail during his trial, but he’s been under a gag order that prohibits him from talking about the case or using social media–something he’s had trouble abiding by. He’s actually resorted to using InfoWars’ Alex Jones to send messages, including a public appeal to Trump to pardon him, which Jones relayed on his radio show Thursday.

Jones said on-air that Stone told him, “Alex, barring a miracle, I appeal to God and I appeal to your listeners for prayer, and I appeal to the president to pardon me because to do so would be an action that would show these corrupt courts that they’re not going to get away with persecuting people for their free speech or for the crime of getting the president elected.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Trump does choose to pardon Stone, but in the meantime, he’s going his usual route of tweeting attacks at Democrats his other perceived opponents.

I mean, if you’re going to ask a question, you should be prepared for people to answer it.

(image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
