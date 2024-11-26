‘Rock bottom’: A disgraced Republican Congressman is now on Cameo

If you lose out on your political career because of your shady side, why not just go to cameo? That is, at least, what Matt Gaetz is doing now that he isn’t going to be Donald Trump’s Attorney General.

The Daily Dot reported that Gaetz is responding to “fans” talking to him. Again, I think it is weird that politicians have “fans” especially ones with sexual misconduct allegations against them (allegations that include a minor) but what do I know. In one of the first videos Gaetz did, he thanked the person for being “a long-time patriot, for supporting President Trump through thick and thin, and I know you were bummed out when the news broke that I wouldn’t be the next attorney general, but we did get a great replacement in Pam Bondi, she’s going to do an awesome job!”

Matt Gaetz joins Cameo after ending his bid for US Attorney General due to sexual misconduct investigation. pic.twitter.com/bhzD8PihiL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 24, 2024

In another, he was giving advice to someone who makes websites. I don’t know what Gaetz knows about websites but he shared his thoughts to someone “going through it” where he says something about “fungible skills driving connectivity.”

Imagine ur buddy is going thru it, super down on life so you cheer him up with a Matt Gaetz cameo vid about how his "fungible skills driving connectivity" will be great for the AI workforce transition pic.twitter.com/HDxpGErCso — Luke Goldstein (@lukewgoldstein) November 24, 2024

As one user so politely pointed out…this is rock bottom.

I don’t care if you’re left, right, center, red, blue, black white straight gay or trans… Matt Gaetz going from Attorney General to cameo in 48 hours is hilarious & rock bottom



Dude said “I won’t be rejoining congress…but I WILL join cameo!” ??CIRCUS pic.twitter.com/pBzJxyjfpZ — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 24, 2024

Imagine instead of just going back to your job in Congress, you joined Cameo…it is beyond pathetic.

There is speculation out there about why Gaetz did this so quickly after he wasn’t appointed AG. Some think it has to do with money. I think it is about keeping up his ego and this idea that he is famous. But whatever the reason, it is weird to have people buying these, especially from people who seemingly have nothing to do Gaetz and his chosen career.

What career advice can Gaetz give anyone? He is currently unemployed! What I think is baffling is that people bought these at all.

Who is asking for these cameos?!

If I were to put on my conspiracy theory hat for a second, I’d say that Gaetz is actually just doing these and pretending they’re for people. If I think that, it makes this entire situation even more pathetic but at the same time, I think it is weird to have him send a cameo to anyone. It’s like him, the cast of Survivor, and random celebrities from that one movie you loved as a kid.

Honestly, Cameo as a platform is great but you are paying someone to say whatever you want. So Gaetz signing up for that is just asking for someone to mock him. Is he desperate enough to accept a request from someone who wrote “Kamala Harris 2024” to him? What is his limit to what he will and will not do on the app?

Whatever reason brought Gaetz to Cameo, I think it is absolutely hilarious that this is where he is. Not a month ago, he thought he was going to be in Donald Trump’s cabinet and yet this is where he currently is and I think that that is karma in the best of ways. Just…don’t actually pay this man to give you “advice”.

