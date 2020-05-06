Robocop Is Joining Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, but We Just Want Mileena Back

Joining the new trend of releasing updated expansions rather than whole new games is NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat franchise, which is releasing Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath to continue the story of what happens after you defeat Kronika in Mortal Kombat 11′s story.

As we can see from the trailer, Liu Kang is about to use his new Chosen One/God abilities to help reshape a new reality, when my husband, Shang Tsun, arrives with Fujin and Nightwolf to explain that, because Kronika was killed while she was wearing the Crown of Souls, the hourglass of time can’t be used. Shang Tsung asks to be sent back in time to retrieve the McGuffin because he was the only one close enough to Kronika to be able to do it.

Oh, and he’s also going to revive Sindel, plus Sheeva is back (with a fantastic redesign). Naturally, you can’t entirely trust Shang Tsung, so I’m sure the game is going to be all about the consequences of making this devil’s bargain. I’m sold.

“Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we’re happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath,” NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon said in a statement shared by CBR. “In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favorite features that we’re excited to finally bring back to the franchise.”

Mortal Kombat 11 will also feature, in addition to Fujin and Sheeva, RoboCop as a DLC character that will feature the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the character in RoboCop and RoboCop 2. There will also be free updates, such as the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, along with Stage Fatalities and the popular Friendships feature.

While the microtransactions and need to keep grinding through the game can be frustrating, I have really enjoyed playing Mortal Kombat 11. The graphics are amazing, and the story was a lot of fun to play. Sindel and Spawn have been fun DLC to play, and I’m glad that they’re at least bringing in fun characters for their audience.

However, I would be remiss in my work as a feminist video game person if I didn’t ask the important question: Where is Mileena? She deserves to be resurrected and put into a game with graphics that can really capture her smile. I think we deserve this, she deserves it, and if we are going to keep bringing people back to traumatize Kitana, then why not her evil sister/clone? Especially since Sindel actually loves both her children. Well, she … is fond of them? (I’m both not a fan of Sindel’s rewritten backstory, but also really into her evil empress swag.)

Who do you want to see next joining Mortal Kombat? I say it’s time to just bring in Vegeta or the Bride and just go to town!

(via CBR, image: Screenshot/NetherRealm Studios)

