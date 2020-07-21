Remembering Robin Williams on His Birthday

Robin Williams is one of those actors who brought such joy to everyone’s lives. When you think about which of his movies you love, it often depends on your own personal journey. For me, I remember what Dead Poets Society meant to me as an English class-loving kid who wanted to be in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at some point in my life.

But I remember just renting One Hour Photo and liking it so much that I returned some terrible movie my brother bought in the Blockbuster case instead. (I’m so sorry to whoever rented One Hour Photo after me.) Or I think of Jack and how that movie used to make me sob and showed that Williams had range like no other.

From his comedies to the dramas like Good Will Hunting and What Dreams May Come, he had a career that spanned far and wide. He was our Genie, a man we looked up to growing up, and on his birthday, many are celebrating by talking about their favorite Williams roles or the joy he brought to their lives.

From sharing artwork to quotes to stills from our favorite Robin Williams movies, we’re all just remembering the man that brought a lot of joy to us all.

Today would have been the 69th birthday of Robin Williams, the iconic actor who starred in ‘Aladdin’, ‘Good Will Hunting’, ‘Hook’, ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ and ‘Jumanji’. “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” – Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/rJdJ3MTQ7L — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2020

Today would have been Robin Williams’ 69th birthday! 💖 pic.twitter.com/oHWl2o5v7o — boohoo (@boohoo) July 21, 2020

You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it. Happy birthday, #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/HTkJwIjZ7h — Brad Heckman (@heckman_brad) July 21, 2020

The world misses this man. Still such a shock 6 years later. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/YuCE0u68nV — Josh White (@jjwhitetv) July 21, 2020

“You’re only given one little spark of madness. If you lose that, you’re nothing.” Today would’ve been Robin Williams’ 69th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/nRMVKbnJf1 — LETS TALK MOVIE (@LetstalkMovie_) July 21, 2020

Robin Williams is one of the few celebrities that I remember watching his movies over and over again as a kid. I refused to watch the new Jumanji movies for so long because I didn’t know if I could handle them without Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, but on days like today, when so many are remembering the brilliance of his work, it’s hard not to think about the movies that Robin Williams helped bring to life.

Whether he was the Genie, Mork, Mrs. Doubtfire, or Teddy Roosevelt to you, it doesn’t matter because there is a Robin Williams movie for everyone, and that’s his brilliance that remains, even today. So, watch Hook or Patch Adams or Good Morning, Vietnam. Do whatever makes you happy and reminds you of the brilliance that was Robin Williams.

