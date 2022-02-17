So, we know that Robert Pattinson loves chaos, and that’s exactly what he brought with him to talk to Jimmy Kimmel. The star was promoting his film The Batman and sat down across from Jimmy Kimmel to admit that he was the only one to witness Tom Holland sitting in a Spider-Man suit on the set of The Lost World of Z prior to being cast as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He made it clear that he was the only one who saw Holland do this and that Holland clearly manifested the role of Spider-Man for himself.

Robert Pattinson is the only witness to @TomHolland1996 manifesting #SpiderMan before he even got the part! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E85LByTC1X — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 17, 2022

Look, Robert Pattinson lies. He admitted it. In his most recent GQ profile, Pattinson admitted to lying in interviews all the time. So, why is everyone suddenly believing him in this story about Tom Holland? Probably because they haven’t been fans of Robert Pattinson since they were teenagers like yours truly. I can spot a RPattz make-believe story when I see one.

If this were somehow true, it’d be funny to see the two on set and Tom Holland just walking around in a Spidey costume prior to even booking the gig. But I definitely think this is a test to see if we’ll believe what Robert Pattinson is saying. Part of me wants it to be true and part of me knows that it is not, and so at least we know have Robert Pattinson making up a little lie about Tom Holland to carry us into Friday.

(image: Marvel Entertainment/Warner Bros.)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Loki season 2 has found its directors. (via Deadline)

Joe Rogan’s deal with Spotify is worth more than you thought. (via Variety)

A24 has its first musical starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and more! (via Entertainment Weekly)

Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz are set to host Saturday Night Live In March. (via Twitter)

Robert Pattinson had to change his initial Batman voice. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]