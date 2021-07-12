In a blatant attempt to stay relevant, comedian Rob Schneider is trending thanks to urging his followers not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In a Twitter post, he said, “Just say no…And keep saying no…Over half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! “My body, my choice!” #2ndAmendmentIsForThis.”

Just say no…

And keep saying no…

Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!

“My body, my choice!”#2ndAmendmentIsForThis https://t.co/9rLIcgiM02 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 10, 2021

Confusion doesn’t even begin to cover the content of this tweet or the ones that follow, like the one claiming the quarantine was a “two-year fear campaign.” First of all, even with all the precautionary measures taken, over 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. alone, so acting like they were unnecessary is bananas when that toll would undoubtedly be much higher without them. Secondly, he cites the 2nd Amendment while clearly showing that he’s never read it. The Right to Bear Arms reads as, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

And if by the off chance he has read the 2nd Amendment, is he inciting violence and telling anti-vaxxers to literally arm themselves and use guns against people trying to get them vaccinated—perhaps in a door-to-door fashion? Because, if he is, that’s absolutely one of the most unhinged and dangerous things I’ve read from the anti-vaxxer community who thinks the COVID-19 vaccine is a scam or that it makes you magnetic, when the evidence clearly shows that’s just nonsense.

As someone who has had COVID-19, and still went and got the vaccine afterward, Schneider’s words are irresponsible and are a slap in the face to the over 600,000 Americans who have died. Top that off with the rise of the Delta variant in the United States, and only about 48% of the U.S. population being vaccinated according to the CDC, and his words are dangerous.

And I wasn’t aware that a comedian/actor, known for “classics” like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and Hot Chick, had the background or education to give actual sound advice on a pandemic in comparison to actual scientists and leading researchers in fields like immunology. Because right now he sounds like a crackpot spreading misinformation and twisting the use of “My body, my choice!” as a means of becoming relevant after so many years of not being so.

I’m not the only one who thinks Rob Schneider isn’t the best person to be seeking medical advice from and that his words are dangerous …

When I think about credible sources, Rob Schneider does not come to mind. — S Gibb (@SGibb1) July 11, 2021

Reported for threatening violence. Don’t underestimate the anti-vaxx crowd. They’ve demonstrated their anger and willingness to be violent in California previously, and now the nature country has to face them down. https://t.co/QaDSHnGZpN — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) July 11, 2021

The Second Amendment is to keep Rob Schneider from making more movies. pic.twitter.com/IwRQZGxfzF — Brian F. Morrissey 🌎🥃🚉🍕🐻 (@brianfmorrissey) July 11, 2021

Dear Rob Schneider: US deaths from COVID: 500,00+ US deaths from COVID vaccine: Zero pic.twitter.com/ocEOXGXNi4 — Sean Kent (@seankent) July 11, 2021

Let’s just all agree that no one in their sane mind is to take medical advice from has-been actor Rob Schneider. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 11, 2021

Taking medical advice from Rob Schneider is like taking marital advice from Donald trump. — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) July 11, 2021

I’ll take medical advice from Rob Schneider the same time I take culinary advice from Hannibal Lecter. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) July 11, 2021

When the obituary of Earth is written, it will contain the sentence: “There came a point when people were taking medical advice from Rob Schneider.” pic.twitter.com/WYcQkunuMw — Bill Prady (@billprady) July 10, 2021

To those who have only recently found out that Rob Schneider is a moron… pic.twitter.com/2d4ERDQfen — Curt Bennett #GetVaxxed💉 #WearAMask😷 (@CurtTalksTV) July 11, 2021

Taking medical advice from Rob Schneider is like taking legal advice from Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/Yl4F5R5xQ3 — MT Greene’s Llama 🇺🇲🦙 (@GreenesLlama) July 11, 2021

Rob Schneider’s takes are so bad, you’d think he was starring in them. — David Gross (@davidgrossTV) July 11, 2021

When I’m seeking medical advice, I’m always like…wait what would Rob Schneider say about this? 🤔😂😂😂 — Josh 🏳️‍🌈 (@Venti__Poet) July 11, 2021

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]