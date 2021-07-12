comScore No One Is Having Rob Schneider's COVID Anti-Vaccine Nonsense

Rob Schneider Tries to Give Bad COVID-19 Vaccine Advice and No One Is Having It!

No, you can't stop COVID-19 with the Second Amendment.

By Lyra HaleJul 12th, 2021, 12:32 pm

Rob Schneider at Comedy in Your Car event.

In a blatant attempt to stay relevant, comedian Rob Schneider is trending thanks to urging his followers not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In a Twitter post, he said, “Just say no…And keep saying no…Over half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! “My body, my choice!” #2ndAmendmentIsForThis.”

Confusion doesn’t even begin to cover the content of this tweet or the ones that follow, like the one claiming the quarantine was a “two-year fear campaign.” First of all, even with all the precautionary measures taken, over 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. alone, so acting like they were unnecessary is bananas when that toll would undoubtedly be much higher without them. Secondly, he cites the 2nd Amendment while clearly showing that he’s never read it. The Right to Bear Arms reads as, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

And if by the off chance he has read the 2nd Amendment, is he inciting violence and telling anti-vaxxers to literally arm themselves and use guns against people trying to get them vaccinated—perhaps in a door-to-door fashion? Because, if he is, that’s absolutely one of the most unhinged and dangerous things I’ve read from the anti-vaxxer community who thinks the COVID-19 vaccine is a scam or that it makes you magnetic, when the evidence clearly shows that’s just nonsense.

As someone who has had COVID-19, and still went and got the vaccine afterward, Schneider’s words are irresponsible and are a slap in the face to the over 600,000 Americans who have died. Top that off with the rise of the Delta variant in the United States, and only about 48% of the U.S. population being vaccinated according to the CDC, and his words are dangerous.

And I wasn’t aware that a comedian/actor, known for “classics” like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and Hot Chick, had the background or education to give actual sound advice on a pandemic in comparison to actual scientists and leading researchers in fields like immunology. Because right now he sounds like a crackpot spreading misinformation and twisting the use of “My body, my choice!” as a means of becoming relevant after so many years of not being so.

I’m not the only one who thinks Rob Schneider isn’t the best person to be seeking medical advice from and that his words are dangerous …

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.