Rita Ora’s devastating tribute to Liam Payne captures the grief of all mourning One Direction fans

The world is grieving Liam Payne’s sudden passing. Fans all over the world are weeping as if time stopped—but we’re not alone. Rita Ora couldn’t even finish singing her tribute for her late friend.

Recommended Videos

Rita Ora had a concert in Tokyo in the evening of October 16, 2024. A fan took a video of her singing “For You” in the concert, which is a collaboration song between Rita and Liam for the movie Fifty Shades Freed. Although Rita tried to sing, in the middle of the song, Rita expressed, “I couldn’t even sing this right now.” She also looked as if she was on the verge of tears on stage.

Rita Ora singing "For You" in Japan last night, her song with Liam Payne



“I can’t even sing this right now ”



She showed a picture of Liam and her in the background ?



pic.twitter.com/G0aEl5NYqA — Erin ×͜× ✨LTdefenseless28✨ (@tdefenseless28) October 17, 2024

Rita also took to Instagram to post about Liam’s death. She talked about how heartbroken and devastated she was about the news. She wrote, “Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now.” The song is about a love that transcends lifetimes.

Niall Horan’s brother Greg also expressed his condolences. On Instagram, Greg mentioned in his post that Liam is “one of 4 lads I was happy enough to take my place in Niall’s life as a brother.” Opinions on Liam evolved overtime. Nonetheless, it’s clear that he was loved and will be greatly missed.

Fans are mourning everywhere

On social media, fans of One Direction have been inconsolable about Liam. Many One Direction fans have grown up listening to the band during their teenage years. Although none of us knew Liam personally, the band’s songs heavily resonated with most fans. It’s only natural to mourn the heavy news. Fans could no longer listen to several songs like “History” or “Story of My Life” without their hearts breaking for Liam, who died at only 31 years old. The singer reportedly fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Even as the band split, many fans thought that a reunion was bound to happen somewhere down the road. As one fan sadly posted on Twitter, “It’s heartbreaking to think the only 1D reunion might be at Liam’s funeral.”

It’s heartbreaking to think the only 1D reunion might be at Liam’s funeral. I wanted to see them on stage, not in such a sad context.#Liam_Payne #alwaysinourhearts#RIPLiamPayne pic.twitter.com/c6E80xRziE — Rosie justin.B_bbjk (@RosieJeonjb) October 17, 2024

Other fans are still in a state of shock and denial. They’re hoping that Liam will announce that he’s alright and that news about his death is all but a sick joke. Unfortunately, all we can do now is remember him fondly.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy