Things We Saw Today: The Rise of Skywalker Screened Early for Dying Fan

Fair warning, reading about this one may make you cry because I certainly teared up writing it.

A few days ago, the staff at The Rowans Hospice in the United Kingdom, tweeted out a plea to the powers that be for a patient in their care: a huge Star Wars fan whose illness meant he would likely not live until the December 20th release of the film.

Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

The please drew retweets from a variety of celebrities, including Mark Hamill and the call was nearly immediately answered by Disney chief Bob Iger. Yesterday, the force was strong and Disney made the patient’s dream come true:

This morning, a very nice man named Jonathan from Disney turned up at our Hospice with a laptop that had a very important movie on it. Our amazing patient has now seen #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker with his son 💚 Full statement here:https://t.co/6KWl8jQHj1 pic.twitter.com/gfgxRXPeoe — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019

According to the local press and representatives of the Hospice the patient was a massive Star Wars fan who not only wanted to see the film before he died but wanted to do so with his son, so Disney allowed him to screen the film with his family yesterday.

A dying Star Wars fan in England got to see #TheRiseOfSkywalker today at @RowansHospice with his family, thanks to @Disney and @RobertIger. Here’s a photo of the patient and his son, who wanted to remain safely anonymous. @ABC pic.twitter.com/gLOnANqYrT — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) November 29, 2019

The response to this, shows we’re not the only ones moved by this.

This is wonderful and sad in equal measure. I’m so pleased @Disney we’re able to use some #Disney magic to make this happen for the patient @RowansHospice. #MTFBWY https://t.co/NtHPLylcsZ — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) November 30, 2019

Many thanks to @RobertIger & everyone at @Disney for making this happen! Hope the Rowan Hospice patient not only enjoyed the film, but gets an extra-special satisfaction in knowing he saw it before I did. https://t.co/qpECeomcCX — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2019

Making this happen is a truly wonderful thing for Disney to do and we’re very happy for the patient and his family that they were able to have this moment in such a dark, difficult time.

(via: Entertainment Weekly; Image: Disney/LucasFilm)

Okay, wipe those tears and check out a few other things we saw today, some of them also from a galaxy far, far away…

The president of Brazil is accusing Leonardo DiCaprio of setting the Amazon on fire (what?!) which DiCaprio denies. (via THR)

We love our new gender fluid icon, Billy Dee Williams (via CBR)

Pop star Sia celebrated Thanksgiving by going undercover and buying groceries for strangers. (via Vulture).

I still can’t believe this is real.

My brother Oscar never responds to his texts so one must write him a letter ! pic.twitter.com/lHoAPKx4oU — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 30, 2019

We love this look at the sets and locations of Knives Out. (via Variety).

This is the best thing on the internet.

someone swapped the batman and catwoman character models and… oh my god pic.twitter.com/BneQFmdIzf — juan (@juanbuis) November 27, 2019

That’s what we saw this fine…is it Saturday? I think it’s Saturday but honestly, I lost track of the days about two pies ago.

