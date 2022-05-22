You may not recognize his name, but Colin Cantwell had a profound effect on nerd culture as we know it. Cantwell was the concept artist responsible for designing Star Wars‘ iconic spacecraft, including the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star. He not only designed but constructed the prototypes for Star Wars, which influenced generations of science fiction creators, designers, and fans. Cantwell passed away this weekend at 90 years old, leaving behind an extraordinary life and legacy.

Colin Cantwell is now at one with the force. Godspeed.



The designer of the xwing & tie fighter and many other Star Wars ships. Also worked on Buck Rogers, 2001 and numerous other projects Passed away last night. A true visionary. @colin_cantwell #co… https://t.co/Y18ktdTN4P pic.twitter.com/tfDF1B9xGT — Fantha Tracks (@FanthaTracks) May 22, 2022

But Star Wars wasn’t the only iconic science fiction saga Cantwell was a part of. He did visual effects for films like 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), as well as technical dialogue for Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). He also helped design the computer graphics for WarGames (1983).

A childhood survivor of tuberculosis, Cantwell worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, where he directed and produced special effects for early educational programs on space travel, including Voyage to the Outer Planets (1973). During the height of the space race, Cantwell assisted Walter Cronkite during the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, transferring communications from NASA to the news anchor in real time. In addition to his work in technology and film, Cantwell authored two science fiction novels, CoreFires 1 and CoreFires 2. You can learn more about Cantwell from his terrific Reddit AMA from 2016.

Many took to social media to remember Cantwell and his influence on the industry:

Rest in peace Colin Cantwell, one my designer heroes. He worked on 2001, Star Wars, Close Encounters and Buck Rogers.



I will be working on a tribute I should have done earlier in the next few days.



My thoughts go out to his loved ones.https://t.co/EVfgXEkhre pic.twitter.com/2nnVdU138z — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) May 22, 2022

RIP to the great Colin Cantwell: the orginal designer of starships, a Star Wars legend, and a good man. pic.twitter.com/xkB4AxRkSO — TALKING BAY 94 🔜 SWCA (@TalkingBay94) May 22, 2022

A man of vision has passed. Not only did Mr. Cantwell help provide technical dialogue for Steven Spielberg's CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, but he created an early CGI test of UFOs strafing the landing site at Devils Tower in the film's third act.#ColinCantwell #CE3K https://t.co/R8o12tGPPH — Amblin (@amblin) May 22, 2022

Today we lost an absolute legend in the design world.



Colin Cantwell was instrumental in crafting the look and feel of classic Star Wars designs, and his work has served as the foundation of Star Wars design language ever since.



RIP Colin Cantwell pic.twitter.com/XQkdqj0KwI — Scout (@ScoutTheTrooper) May 22, 2022

Unsung legend of movies, concept artist COLIN CANTWELL, has passed away. The Man started at NASA & went on to work on sci-fi classics like 2001, BUCK ROGERS, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS, WAR GAMES, & STAR WARS where he originally designed X-Wing, Star Destroyer, Tie Fighter among others.1/2 pic.twitter.com/bap578mlXt — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) May 22, 2022

